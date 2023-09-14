Tolland hopeful to dominate Junee in preliminary final

They weren't able to get the fairy tale win they had hoped for over Hanwood on Sunday, but Tolland are no strangers to taking the scenic route to the Leonard Cup grand final.
Leading the game at one stage, Tolland weren't able to hold on over the reigning premiers in Wagga and will now play Junee in Temora in this weekend's preliminary final.
Playing coach Bernadette Blake was disappointed they couldn't get the week off, but said she's confident her side will come out firing again against Junee.
"I feel disappointed for the girls because we got to the point where it felt like we could get the win," Blake said.
Admitting a poor start against Hanwood was their downfall, Blake said a strong start over Junee and keeping their legs will help get them over the line on Sunday.
"It would have been nice in some ways to have a week off, but the girls love playing footy," she said.
"Junee are a physical team, so it will hopefully be good practise for the grand final the next week."
Confident that her team will win over the Jaguars to play in next weekend's grand final, Blake said she's glad to play them over their first round opponents Young.
"Our games with Junee have been a bit closer than with Young, so while you're a bit worried that you're maybe not going to make that grand final, I think it'll be good practice for us physicality wise," she said.
Blake is hopeful her side will capitalise on any scoring opportunities they have throughout the game against Junee, and return to playing their style of soccer.
Drawn into playing Hanwood's game last week, Blake said if they can keep possession how she knows they can, they'll do fine.
"We need to play our game, if we play our game then we dominate possession, and then we feel good out on the field," she said.
Tolland play Junee for the final spot in the Leonard Cup grand final against Hanwoon at Temora on Sunday.
