The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/A-League

Tolland hopeful to dominate Junee in preliminary final

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
September 14 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bernadette Blake is confident her side will fare well against Junee in Sunday's preliminary final. Picture by Ash Smith
Bernadette Blake is confident her side will fare well against Junee in Sunday's preliminary final. Picture by Ash Smith

They weren't able to get the fairy tale win they had hoped for over Hanwood on Sunday, but Tolland are no strangers to taking the scenic route to the Leonard Cup grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.