Your say: A future together is a happier one

On October 14, we are being asked to approve a very modest proposal for our First Nations people, the people who have been custodians of our land for over 65,000 years.
We are simply being asked to approve and enshrine in the constitution an advisory body that the Parliament can consult with on matters affecting our First Nations people.
Nothing more, nothing less. Just an advisory body.
In 1967 the Australian people were asked if our First Nations people could vote and we overwhelmingly said YES and now in a few weeks another equally modest proposal. Are we going to sit in silence, are we going to live in fear?
Let's have a happier future for all of us together. Vote YES on October 14.
I love Monday's letter ("When nothing's worked, what is there to lose", Sept 11) ending with the rhetorical question "What harm can a Voice do?".
It ranks right up there with the immortal "What could possibly go wrong?".
It typifies the vibey ambiguity of the Yes campaign that has, according to polls, become a strong influence for people to vote No.
In light of excessive superannuation fund balances made public recently, I believe more needs to be done on the taxation of superannuation fund.
It is my understanding the purpose of a superannuation fund is to help the beneficiaries in retirement. Reduced taxation rates were introduced for superannuation funds to facilitate wealth accumulation to reduce the dependence of an individual on government welfare in retirement.
However, what has occurred is that some people have used superannuation funds as an asset vehicle for which it was not designed. They have allowed far too much money to be held in these accounts for the purpose of tax minimisation.
I would like to see that when a couple no longer benefit from their superannuation fund, that is both husband and wife are deceased (or equivalent relationship structure), the Crown should be able to apply a tax on the proceeds of the fund before the funds are distributed to beneficiaries. An amount which reflects the tax not paid on the contributions in the fund.
My argument is, the proceeds of the fund, and particularly the reduced taxation received on the fund were only designed to benefit the fund's members. Not their beneficiaries. I believe it is quite reasonable that the government of the day should have greater access to the funds they themselves facilitated in generating.
In my opinion it is sheer madness to burn fossil fuels at the current scale to produce energy because this action releases massive amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere which is the prime cause of human induced climate change.
Just a quick scan of some climatic related happenings that have taken place this year attest to the terrible dangers ahead if we continue to burn fossil fuels: The World Meteorological Body using up to date measurement means has made it known that the month of July 2023 was the hottest month ever recorded ,the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has stated ''The era of global warning has ended-the era of global boiling has arrived', Scientists have stated existing carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere are the highest in approx. 2 million years, the frightening wild fires experienced in Northern America, the life threatening dense acrid smoke haze in New York the likes of which has never been seen before, I could go on and on.
If the present wide spread burning of fossil fuels can be greatly reduced scientists are confident human induced climate change can be, at least, considerably slowed.
Why is the federal government keeping the Climate Risk Assessment Report under wraps? Former Defence Force chief Admiral Barrie is right to question the government's lack of transparency. Intensifying weather disasters are a real threat to our national security. This includes damage to infrastructure like rail links and the energy grid, crop failures and water supply issues. Increased migration is also predicted. Yet our government continues to hide its head in the sand and support the extension of coal and gas projects well into the future. The need for decisive planning on this issue needs to start now. The Australian people deserve better.
Do you have something to get off your chest?
Send your letters to the editor to letters@dailyadvertiser.com.au, or simply click here to submit your letter.
You can also leave your comments directly on articles published on our website, dailyadvertiser.com.au. Simply scroll to the bottom of the story and let us know your thoughts on the issues of the day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.