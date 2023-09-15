Your say: A future together is a happier one

Just a quick scan of some climatic related happenings that have taken place this year attest to the terrible dangers ahead if we continue to burn fossil fuels: The World Meteorological Body using up to date measurement means has made it known that the month of July 2023 was the hottest month ever recorded ,the Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, has stated ''The era of global warning has ended-the era of global boiling has arrived', Scientists have stated existing carbon dioxide levels in the atmosphere are the highest in approx. 2 million years, the frightening wild fires experienced in Northern America, the life threatening dense acrid smoke haze in New York the likes of which has never been seen before, I could go on and on.