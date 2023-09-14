The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Charlie McCormack set to be a shock inclusion into Coolamon's reserve grade team for grand final

MM
By Matt Malone
September 14 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Charlie McCormack is set to play for Coolamon in Saturday's Riverina League reserve grade grand final. Picture by Giants Academy
Charlie McCormack is set to play for Coolamon in Saturday's Riverina League reserve grade grand final. Picture by Giants Academy

EXCITING draft prospect Charlie McCormack is set to be a surprise inclusion into Coolamon's team for Saturday's Riverina League reserve grade grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.