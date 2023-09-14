EXCITING draft prospect Charlie McCormack is set to be a surprise inclusion into Coolamon's team for Saturday's Riverina League reserve grade grand final.
The Hoppers will go into the decider against Turvey Park as red-hot favourites on the back of an undefeated season so far.
Their chances will only be enhanced by the likely inclusion of McCormack, who is tipped to head to Greater Western Sydney (GWS) Giants at the season's end as an Academy selection.
The 18-year-old crossed to Coolamon this year from Farrer League club Northern Jets and only managed the four first grade appearances amid his representative commitments.
With Mitch Mattingly (broken collarbone) and Kyle Woods (unavailable) going out of Coolamon's team that won the second semi-final by 27 points, the opportunity has arisen to bring McCormack in.
McCormack's under 18 games for Giants Academy and Allies count towards qualification in any grade so Coolamon reserve grade coach Mitch Robinson is poised to pull the trigger on the grand final bombshell.
"We'll definitely consider it," Robinson said.
"He's trained with us all year and I don't think just because he's been playing development footy that a bloke should miss out on a game for Coolamon."
MORE SPORT NEWS
Robinson said it is exciting to add such a talent to a reserve grade team for the grand final.
"It's huge," he said.
"We obviously haven't seen him play much footy for us this year with all his rep commitments that he's done but I spoke to him last week to see if he was keen and if he was allowed and he's super keen, he trained the house down on Tuesday and that's what people want to see, someone like that.
"There's a bit of excitement surrounding him in the Riverina with the draft coming up."
Coolamon boast the likes of former senior coaches Jamie Maddox and Connor Neyland in their reserve grade, while quality recruits Reilly Mitchell and Daragh Mullen have also spent most of the season in seconds due to player points issues.
Robinson admits it's the best reserve grade squad he's seen in his time at the club.
"Definitely. I think in my time at Coolamon, it's probably the deepest we've batted," he said.
"We've had a few first graders go away on holiday and mid-season breaks and they were forced to come back through the twos. Also, the selection committee have made a couple of hard decisions, I suppose, put some blokes back because of form and it worked really well in the end, some of those blokes went back and played really good first grade footy.
"We did have a lot of different numbers through filter back through and some of them pretty good footballers that brought a lot of experience.
"We had a little bit of a points squeeze there too. We're probably not lucky enough like some of the Wagga clubs that we're blessed with a heap of juniors. We've got some that are away playing better footy but we just don't have that big pool.
"Every year we have to get some numbers to top up and that points system makes it hard and there are some blokes there that should have played more senior footy than they did and missed out due to points at times but they're attitude at times has been spot on and they've really brought into the second grade as well."
Coolamon have beaten Turvey Park on both occasions this season, by margins of 56 and 34 points. Turvey Park are the reigning premiers and Robinson isn't taking them lightly.
"It probably goes without saying, being undefeated, we probably are the form team of the competition," Robinson said.
"A couple of weeks ago, I was a little bit nervous with pressure and expectation but I sat back and said to the boys on Tuesday, we have been the best team in the comp so far, we've just got four more quarters to prove that.
"Take nothing away from Turvey, last year's premiers, they've probably been the benchmark of reserve grade footy for the last couple of years as well. I thought 'Gullie was probably one of the better teams we've played in second grade but you see Turvey, when they get their tails up, they're a pretty damaging side."
