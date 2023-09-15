Dianne Jacobson is a name synonymous with the Wagga City Eisteddfod.
Now, after being an integral part of the eisteddfod and its organisation for more than 40 years, Mrs Jacobson has called time on decades of dedication.
Having served in every position - from treasurer to dance convener - throughout her tenure, the decision to retire was an emotional one.
"I had tears in my eyes, and I thought 'I'm gonna miss this'," she said.
"I really will miss it because it's been a big part of my life."
Mrs Jacobson, who was made a life member of the City of Wagga Wagga Eisteddfod Society in 1991, first made the call to retire by the year 2000, but continued on.
The process of organising the eisteddfods in Wagga has been hard work, with competitions held over multiple days and some individual events lasting 14 hours.
Despite the hard work, Mrs Jacobson said she has made some long-lasting memories.
"I've got a lady here ... she's got her great-granddaughter here, so I've seen her children, her grandchildren and her great grandchildren."
When it comes to the future of eisteddfods, Mrs Jacobson is worried about their longevity due to limited support from younger generations.
"A lot of young ones want to know how much [you get paid]?" she said.
"They don't get paid ... someone said to me 'you might get a gold watch'. I said that's a joke, I do all this for nothing."
Amanda Neeves, who was president for eight years and has served alongside Mrs Jacobson for 20 years, also shared the same concern.
"To keep the Eisteddfod going you need new people and it's a very involved process in putting on a function of this size that goes for days," Ms Neeves, who is also a life member, said.
She believed the lack of involvement from Wagga students was the reason parents from the city weren't involved either.
Both said the event was crucial as it provides a significant tourism boost, with participants who come to Wagga spending in local businesses.
