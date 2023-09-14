A Wagga horse club has made a generous donation to the Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) to help care for the horses making dozens of young people across the Riverina feel empowered.
The RDA, a voluntary not-for-profit organisation providing therapeutic horse-related activities for young people living with disabilities, was given $3000 from the Wagga Horse Trail Riding Club Inc on Thursday.
The donation will enable the RDA to provide needed care to their senior horses.
The organisation's vice president Helen Baker said it is the support from volunteers, community members and groups like the trail riders that allows the RDA to continue running.
"It's always great to receive money from like-minded clubs because they understand how special horses are to people," she said.
"It doesn't matter if you're an adult, child, disabled or not disabled, horses mean a lot to a lot of people."
Ms Baker said the money will go towards the care of the horses.
"A lot of our horses out here are quite aged and need a lot of special care," she said.
"They need special feed because a lot of them have dental issues and the cost of feed alone is a lot."
Wagga Trail Horse Riders Club Inc president Helen Day said the club, which has been running for 48 years, decided years ago that the RDA would be their beneficiary.
"We had the money there sitting in the bank," she said.
"About 30 years ago we had a horse truck and we decided to sell it as it wasn't getting used and the money has been sitting in the bank ever since.
"All of the money in the club gets given to the RDA so instead of sitting here we thought they could use it now."
Ms Day said the club is happy to do its part in supporting an organisation like the RDA that is constantly bringing smiles to children's faces.
