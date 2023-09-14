The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Group 9

Zac Masters ready to strike on grand final day

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 14 2023 - 12:47pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tumut co-coach Zac Masters is looking to bring the premiership back home on Sunday after a run of disappointing finishes to the season for the Blues. Picture by Les Smith
Tumut co-coach Zac Masters is looking to bring the premiership back home on Sunday after a run of disappointing finishes to the season for the Blues. Picture by Les Smith

Zac Masters was told his season was over after injuring his ankle in round two.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Courtney Rees

Courtney Rees

Sports journalist

Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.