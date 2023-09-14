The Daily Advertiser
Lockhart Council persisting with plan to honour late MP Tim Fischer with driving route

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
September 14 2023 - 1:30pm
A PLAN to have a route named the Tim Fischer Way to honour the former deputy prime minister is still being pursued by Lockhart Council despite it being informally rejected two years ago.

