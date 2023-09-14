Youth injection excited as Goannas look for fourth consecutive premiership

As Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes look to add yet another Riverina League A grade premiership to their collection, they'll be taking plenty of talent to the court.
At just 17-years-old, Kate Wallace worked her way into the highly competitive A grade side this season, and is excited to take the court with her team.
With a long history of winning premierships, Wallace said it's nerve-wrecking to be joining such a successful side on grand final day.
"It's definitely a bit nerve wrecking given their past, but it's also really exciting," Wallace said.
"Training with the girls this year, playing with the A reserve side last year, it's really exciting being in that position now after watching them do it in the past."
Earning her spot in the A grade side this season, Wallace said it's been exciting to step up into the side while also playing alongside her sister, who was part of last year's premiership winning side.
"At the beginning it felt a bit out of place, but it feels good now and earning a spot in the grand final, it shows we've worked hard enough to get there," she said.
With a mixture of experienced and younger players in their ranks, Wallace said having the support of more experienced players on court has helped her continue to grow her game.
"It's really helped me especially in tougher situations and more nerve wrecking situations, the experienced girls help settle the nerves of everyone else," she said.
"Watching Shannan, our captain, play she's naturally calm, not throwing away the pass or getting flustered, and it really helps me to do the same with my game."
Looking ahead to this weekend's grand final against Griffith, Wallace said she's got mixed feelings of nerves and excitement.
"I'm really excited first, but there's still a lot of nerves going into it," she said.
"I'm a bit nervous, thinking about our first game and then second game against them, just taking it all into consideration, there's excitement and nervousness thinking about what we can do differently."
MCUE and Griffith have won one game each this season against one another.
Just falling short in round one Goannas were handed their first loss in over 12 months by the Swans.
Firing back in their round 12 meeting, Goannas got up by four goals to win the game, and they're expecting another very tight game.
Anticipating a big crowd, with both clubs featuring in several netball and a football game, Wallace said she'll do her best to tune most of it out.
"It depends on what's happening in the game at the time, I think most of the time it's best to tune it out," she said.
"Sometimes it would be quiet if you've done something bad but I think most of the time it feels good.
"It does bring everyone's energy up, especially when it's going to be a very tough game, especially in the heat it will be much harder."
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes play Griffith in the Riverina League A grade grand final at Narrandera on Saturday.
