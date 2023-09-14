THE STRENGTH of the Highway at Randwick has prompted Wagga trainer Tim Donnelly to test promising filly Miss Kirribilli in open company at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Saturday.
Donnelly originally had Saturday's class three Highway (1000m) earmarked for Miss Kirribilli but opted for a change of plans.
Once Donnelly seen the calibre of horses heading to the Highway this week, he decided to change paths and tackle the Open Handicap (1000m) on Miss Kirribilli's home track instead.
"We were originally were going to go to the Highway but when I saw what was going to run in it, it's probably the strongest Highway that's ever been run," Donnelly said.
"You've got that horse (Derry Grove) that beat her the other day, and he beat her clearly, and the horse of Brett Cavanough's (Once Again My Girl), it looked pretty good, she won her first two and then started $3.70 in a listed race.
"It's a big trip for them so it's no good going up there for a nice run, you want to be certain you're going to run first three, or first two probably and I couldn't guarantee that.
"I know it's open company here but it's only across the road."
Miss Kirribilli has two Wagga wins to her name from her first seven starts. She has also contested four Highways for two seconds, a third and a fourth.
Donnelly doesn't expected her to get disgraced in open company.
"It's a big jump but at least she's progressive," he said.
"She was probably unlucky not to run second the other day (at Randwick). The winner (Derry Grove) is $15 in the Kosciuszko and that's an open company race.
"I compare her to Lipstick Swing, she went from a (benchmark) 58 to an open company race and won, although she'd won four races prior but this girl has run two seconds in Highways which is probably the equivalent of what Lipsting Swing winning down here.
"I think a lot of the higher weighted horses, we've seen the best of them. They're hard nuts but whether they're going to improve? Obviously she will."
Donnelly also has County Kilkenny resuming from a spell at Wagga on Saturday. A half brother to Wagga Gold Cup winner Wicklow and group two placegetter Waterford, County Kilkenny was a $60,000 guineas purchase from an English yearling sale.
He broke through for an impressive maiden win at his second race start on Wagga Gold Cup day and has only had a quiet trial at Canberra since.
County Kilkenny is drawn barrier eight in a competitive Country Boosted Benchmark 58 Handicap (1200m) with Danny Beasley to ride.
"He's going well, he trialled well the other day," Donnelly said.
"He's matured a bit, which is what he needed to do. He'll run well. He's drawn a bit awkwardly."
Donnelly doesn't have too much planned for the import yet.
"He probably won't have too many runs, he's only three and a half because he's northern hemisphere bred so he'll have three or four runs," he said.
"I want to keep his races spaced a bit. If he can win a couple then I would look to a Highway but that's probably not until November."
County Kilkenny will take on the likes of Supido Beauty, Arthur The Great, Underground Music and Gold Tracker in a competitive affair. Donnelly is not overly confident first-up.
"It's a pretty good race. I'd be pretty confident had he drawn better," he said.
"You've got probably the top two chances drawn two and three (Supido Beauty and Arthur The Great) so they're going to get a good run.
"I would have liked to have sat him just off the speed, instead of leading, I don't want to get stuck into leading every start. He might not lead but he's going to have to go forward from that barrier I would think."
Donnelly believes his best chance of the day is the former Mark Newnham-trained galloper Mindspace in the Aggies Cup Benchmark 58 Handicap (1600m).
"He's getting up to a distance that will suit him. I've been happy with his two runs, 1200 is too short for him," he said.
Beasley will ride all three of Donnelly's trio.
