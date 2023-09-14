The Daily Advertiser
Goannas cruise to Wagga Netball Association premiership, shift focus to Riverina League final

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 14 2023 - 1:57pm, first published 12:30pm
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes won the Wagga Netball Association netball grand final over Nixons on Wednesday night. Picture by Tahlia Sinclair
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have won the Wagga Netball Association A grade competition in stunning fashion over Nixons.

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

