Goannas cruise to Wagga Netball Association premiership, shift focus to Riverina League final

Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have won the Wagga Netball Association A grade competition in stunning fashion over Nixons.
The 75-30 win, Goannas hit the court firing, and never let their opponents get a sniff of the lead.
Co-coach Shannan Cohalan said on court the game felt much closer than the scoreline would lead spectators to believe.
"Every quarter they still came out with really good intensity," Cohalan said.
"Especially in the second quarter, I feel like their intensity was a lot better than what ours was, and it made us think okay we really need to kick it up a gear here.
"It felt a lot harder, and I know they had a couple of players out tonight which made it trickier for them."
With the premiership now secured, the Riverina League stalwarts now refocus to Saturday's grand final, where they're hopeful to win a second premiership for the week.
Cohalan said she's hopeful the extra game time will be beneficial to the side when they take on Griffith, with the indoor experience also coming in handy.
"I think having that extra game under your belt, it doesn't matter what you do at training, you cannot replicate a game, so that match fitness is important," she said.
"I think being indoors, the surface, the indoor atmosphere, it helps with practising in that.
"Even just coming into tonight knowing that it is a grand final, having that experience going into the weekend with that is nice as well, a little bit of preparation."
Cohalan said she feels this is the closest the team has felt to one another in a few years, and it's helping their on-court performance.
"We've got a couple of younger girls coming through the team, there's just a really nice vibe," she said.
The tightest Riverina League competition in years, Cohalan said there's been no room for error this year as they've progressed through the season.
Utilising the Wednesday night competition as additional preparation for their Saturday games, Goannas have worked hard to perfect their game.
"We're making sure we really value the ball, focusing on one-on-one defensive pressure, there's no being lazy, you can't let an easy ball go," she said.
"It's nice to be challenged, but I think it'll be an interesting game on Saturday.
"Unfortunately we don't have Mikaela Cole or Caitlin Wheeler in this Wednesday night team, bot for the rest of us, practising different combinations that has been useful, really focusing on one or two goals each game to implement what we're focusing on at training."
