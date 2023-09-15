MEET THE KANGAROOS: Wagga Kangaroos' grand final team

The Country representative is one of the new faces in the team this year who is elusive at the back and creates plenty of attacking opportunities wherever he pops up on the field.
Overcome an injury scare to return for finals and brings premiership-winning experience into the side as part of Gundagai's win over Tumut three years ago.
One of Kangaroos' real strike weapons with the ability to create points if given even the littlest amount of space who is looking to complete a cross-code premiership double.
Another player who has returned from injury late in the season but continues to blossom in the top grade and his ability to shut down teams out wide is an important part of the team's success.
Newcomer to the club this season who is safe at the back, can finish off plays and has only grown in confidence since coming into the side.
Star playmaker who has helped transform Kangaroos into a real premiership threat this season after arriving at the club and has the ability to turn the game on its head.
It's no coincidence Kangaroos have found their best form after he returned to the line up in the past two weeks with his experience directing the team around the park crucial.
Another newcomer to the side who brings plenty of experience, gets through plenty of work in both attack and defence and has relished a return to a playing role.
Has shown his versatility late in the season after a switch to the hooker role but definitely hasn't looked out of place and the move only strengthens the side's defence through the middle.
One of the younger members of the side who has come through the Kangaroos junior ranks and provides plenty of impact through the middle.
One of the real workhorses of the side who gets through plenty of the tough stuff in both attack and defence and seems to have found the key to getting over the try line in the last month.
After missing more than half of the season, made a surprise return in last week's preliminary final win and adds plenty of experience and starch to the Kangaroos forward pack.
Has made a big impact since returning to the club this season and really leads from the front with his strong running game helping Kangaroos get on the front foot.
Returns to the side for the grand final after missing the preliminary final to take on his former club. Plays well above his weight and provides plenty of energy to the side, especially in defence.
Has really stepped up this season, his second with the club, to offer a lot more impact with his running game through the middle of the field.
Another Kangaroos junior who has come through the club's junior ranks and offers a real impact off the bench through the middle.
Veteran of the side who is looking to add to his 2009 premiership with the club and is set to play just his third game of the season after his return last week.
