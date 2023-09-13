The Daily Advertiser
Corowa mourns loss of Daniel Moffitt and partner Kasie Parker in car crash

By Blair Thomson
Updated September 14 2023 - 8:10am, first published September 13 2023 - 7:00pm
The Corowa community is in mourning following a tragic crash that killed two teenagers.

