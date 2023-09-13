The Corowa community is in mourning following a tragic crash that killed two teenagers.
Police believe the late man's Ford utility may have collided with his twin brother Bryce's Holden sedan.
Investigators are examining whether the Ford was overtaking the Holden.
Tyre marks left at the scene show the late man's car appeared to be on the wrong side of the road when it skidded for about 90 metres, westbound, and struck a tree.
Ms Parker died at the scene.
Emergency crews worked to free Mr Moffitt, but he died while being taken to Albury hospital.
His brother was uninjured and taken to the nearby Corowa hospital for drug and alcohol testing.
In other news
Loved ones attended the site following the September 12 crash, with flowers left at the scene.
Police have examined the area, including tyre marks left of the road, in a bid to determine the cause of the collision.
Speed is one factor that will be examined.
One nearby resident said she heard the "loudest bang" she'd ever heard during the crash.
Inspector Scott Trewhella said it was too early to say the exact cause.
"It's very early in the investigation at this stage, so it is too early to say with any certainty about a lot of the factors around it," he said.
"However our initial enquiries are supporting the possibility that the Ford Falcon utility may have attempted to overtake the Holden Commodore sedan and there's been a collision with the two vehicles prior to the impact with the tree.
"Any investigation we conduct in relation to these matters considers all factors, and that's everything from if people were driving in a dangerous manner to if they were impaired by drugs or alcohol, if speed was a factor, if they were distracted."
Inspector Trewhella said emergency crews had faced a confronting scene.
"It's absolutely distressing for not only the emergency services that go there, but bystanders, members of the community as well," he said.
"It shouldn't be lost on anyone, regardless of the circumstances, that some families have certainly lost some young lives and one life is too many.
"We're really trying to implore people to just take care.
"I think we really need to challenge the driver behaviour and attitude of all of us.
"Those discussions start in our homes.
"We need to think of the social contract we have when we get behind the wheel.
"The message with road trauma is that it's preventable."
Corowa High School is providing support, with those involved in the crash former students.
"The department extends its condolences and sympathy to the family and all those affected by this tragedy," a NSW Department of Education spokesperson said.
"Counselling has been made available for students and staff and a wellbeing hub has been established at the school."
Federation Shire deputy mayor Shaun Whitechurch offered his condolences.
"When a community loses teenagers through fatal accidents it certainly rocks the whole community," he said.
"We've all been teenagers at one stage or another.
"You don't think it will happen to your family but in the blink of an eye it can.
"Our condolences go out to all involved."
Tributes flowed for Ms Parker, who is believed to have been from Queensland.
Tracy Jane also posted condolences on social media.
"Such an amazing young lady taken far too soon," she said.
Police have urged anyone with information to make contact.
A home near the crash site has a security camera facing the point of impact but it's unclear if it captured the incident.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.