The majority of Riverina League coaches are in the belief that Griffith will break a 20-year premiership drought this weekend against Turvey Park.
Six of the eight coaches have the Swans getting the job done against the Bulldogs with five of those six tipping Griffith captain Jack Rowston to be named best on ground.
Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes co-coaches Nelson Foley and Jeremy Rowe, Collingullie-Glenfield Park coach Nick Perryman, Narrandera coach Shaun Brooker and Leeton-Whitton coach Tom Groves all tipped Rowston to win the medal for best on ground while Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn believes that the award will be won by Rhys Pollock.
Martyn's Lions lost to the Swans in the qualifying final a fortnight ago and he believed that Griffith would just narrowly edge out the Bulldogs.
"Extremely close contest but Griffith prevail," Martyn said.
"Overall they have the most complete list and have a variety of different ways they can beat you.
"Strong inside and outside the contest, multiple options forward of centre and a great combination of lockdown and rebounding defenders."
Foley was also backing in the Swans to get the job done and said their speed on transition would be where they could really hurt the Bulldogs.
"I'm expecting a really fast and high quality game from both sides," Foley said.
"I'm taking Griffith by two goals.
"I think their speed on transition and ability to score from turnovers with their precision by foot will be the difference."
Rowe echoed the thoughts of his fellow MCUE co-coach and thought that the Swans would prevail in a great contest.
"50-50 game that should be an absolute belter with both teams deserved grand finalists," Rowe said.
"Leaning Griffith's way due to the herculean effort required by Turvey to win through and the fact it's hard to back that up two weeks straight."
Groves was predicting a tight contest saying that both sides are pretty evenly matched across the ground but believed the week off would help the Swans massively while Brooker also had Griffith raising the premiership cup at the end of the grand final.
Perryman also thought it would be a close finish and had the Swans getting the job done after a slightly better preparation heading into the contest.
Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson and outgoing Coolamon coach Jake Barrett were both backing in the Bulldogs to end their 21-year premiership drought on Saturday.
Barrett had the Bulldogs getting up by seven points with Luke Fellows earning best on ground honours while Stephenson predicted that Cal Dooley would be the winner of the award.
"Genuine flip of the coin, I just think some of their experienced key players will give them the edge," Stephenson said.
Coolamon coach - Jake Barrett: Turvey Park, 7 points; BOG - Luke Fellows
MCUE co-coach - Jeremy Rowe: Griffith, 17 points; BOG - Jack Rowston
MCUE co-coach - Nelson Foley: Griffith, 12 points; BOG - Jack Rowston
Collingullie-GP coach - Nick Perryman: Griffith, 5 points; BOG - Jack Rowston
GGGM coach - Sam Martyn: Griffith, 7 points; BOG - Rhys Pollock
Narrandera coach - Shaun Brooker: Griffith, 15 points; BOG - Jack Rowston
Wagga Tigers coach - Murray Stephenson: Turvey Park, 8 points; BOG - Cal Dooley
Leeton-Whitton coach - Tom Groves: Griffith; BOG - Jack Rowston
