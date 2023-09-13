TALENTED Wagga cricketer Jake Scott will again be assisted by the Basil Sellers Scholarship as he chases his dream.
Scott has been awarded the scholarship for a second consecutive year but this year has been named as a tier one recipient for the 2023-24 season.
This season sees the introduction of a two-tiered system for the first time in the program's 17-year history.
The Basil Sellers Emerging Players program supports scholars with education, training, employment, and social skills, particularly for rural and regional cricketers who may need to adjust to a city lifestyle. Scott is the only male NSW country representative named as a tier one scholar for this season.
He is awarded a $6000 financial scholarship, a two-year equipment sponsorship with Kookaburra and access to the Basil Sellers Emerging Player Program.
It comes after Scott made the move to Sydney earlier this year to chase his cricket dream.
The 18-year-old said the scholarship is of great assistance.
"Definitely. Especially with rent, it's going to help out and any other things on the way cricket wise. It's good to know that you've got the money there to help you out," Scott said.
The scholarship comes just as Scott was used as 12th man for NSW in a practice match against Victoria on Tuesday.
He was required in the field for 40 overs and took a catch.
"It was pretty fun," Scott said.
"It was a real good experience. Just to hang out with them and ask some questions, get an insight into how they go about it. Just being around those kind of players is really good."
Scott has already trained with NSW's open squad on a handful of occasions as he gears up for the start of the Sydney grade season on Saturday week.
"I've trained three times with the Blues and been around the group a little bit, which is pretty cool," he said.
Scott has practice matches this weekend and hopes to be named in Penrith's first grade team for the opening round.
He said he is beginning to get used to life in Sydney.
"It's pretty good at the moment. Probably when I first moved up it was a bit daunting. Mum's here still and that really helps to have her here," he said.
"Here at Penrith, I'm pretty central to the ground and everything is pretty close. I've got a good bunch of mates here, which has really helped me out plus training has been keeping me real busy."
