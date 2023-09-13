The Daily Advertiser
Shine Lawyers, backers snap up $50m from PFAS settlement payout

By Miklos Bolza
Updated September 13 2023 - 4:34pm, first published 4:30pm
Almost $50 million of a $132.7 million class action settlement over PFAS contamination around defence bases including Forest Hill will be eaten up by lawyers. File image
Landowners seeking compensation over toxic firefighting foam contaminating their properties will have to forfeit over $50 million from a multimillion-dollar class action settlement.

