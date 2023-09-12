The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Wagga's Eisteddfod slowly makes a comeback for first time since COVID

AH
By Abhranil Hazra
Updated September 13 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Eisteddfod primary school entrants Milla Morgan-Campbell, 12, Joz Pastor, 9, and Prudence Eisenhauer, 11, pictured with adjudicator Angie Crosthwaite after presenting their prepared speeches at St Andrews Presbyterian Church. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Eisteddfod primary school entrants Milla Morgan-Campbell, 12, Joz Pastor, 9, and Prudence Eisenhauer, 11, pictured with adjudicator Angie Crosthwaite after presenting their prepared speeches at St Andrews Presbyterian Church. Picture by Madeline Begley

Wagga's Eisteddfod has returned for the first time since the pandemic after COVID lock downs as it slowly attracts more participants for its performances.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Abhranil Hazra

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.