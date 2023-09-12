Wagga's Eisteddfod has returned for the first time since the pandemic after COVID lock downs as it slowly attracts more participants for its performances.
The festival, now in its 101st year, held its wrapped up its speech and drama week in the St Andrews Presbyterian Church on Wednesday.
Nine-year-old Joz Pastor took the opportunity to speak about the Philippines in a speech. It was his first time and felt really good overcoming his nerves, he said.
"I love that I am telling people about information that they don't know and I want more people to come to the Philippines," Joz said.
Other speeches covered more topical issues, such as Prudence Eisenhauer's monologue about global warming and the melting ice caps.
She feels extremely grateful that she's able to get an opportunity to speak on stage as she enjoys talking about a wide variety of topics.
"I like how you can make new friends with other people and it's really fun to do," Prudence said.
One of the more passionate speakers was Milla Morgan-Campbell, who delivered an impromptu speech on her idol, Dr Maria Montessori.
Milla adores the Italian physician and educator and described her as a very passionate individual when it comes to education.
"I love her because I'm really passionate about all the stuff I do and so she's really an inspiration," said Milla.
Eisteddfod adjudicator Angie Crosthwaite emphasised that it gives children a sense of comfort and confidence with their speaking ability which sets them up well for life.
"I suppose it's becoming creatively confident in yourself as a communicator," said Ms Crosthwaite.
While she was disappointed with the lack of young children involved, Ms Crosthwaite was impressed by the high number of teenagers and young boys turning up.
"There was strong competition and that is wonderful because they see that as the benchmark so that the standard was high and they completed graciously," she said.
