The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Group 9

Magpies finish junior careers with Championship win

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 13 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Magpies won the Group Nine under 15s Championship in their last game for the club. Picture supplied
Wagga Magpies won the Group Nine under 15s Championship in their last game for the club. Picture supplied

Wagga Magpies have had the picture perfect end to their junior careers with a under 15s Championship win over Young on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.