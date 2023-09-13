Magpies finish junior careers with Championship win

Wagga Magpies have had the picture perfect end to their junior careers with a under 15s Championship win over Young on Saturday.
Coach Russell Graham said it's been an absolute pleasure to coach the side, and he couldn't be prouder of their 44-6 win.
With new faces coming and going within the team this year, Graham said the side had to find their feet with one another and really work for their success.
"The boys were thrilled, it's been a long season for us, we had a successful year last year and then had a few kids come and go in that time, built a new team and welcomes dome new players in," Graham said.
"We've managed to stick together and grow as a team all year, and the results in the finals were a big reward for our boys and the effort they've put in.
"Magpies is a great club, we put kids and their development first, and they're welcoming of any new players that come in, and they train really hard to make sure they've got the fundamental skills and then we give them the confidence to test themselves on game day.
"Through the year they've really settled into where they best fit for the team and where they add to it, and in the final right across the park everyone played a significant role in that win."
Graham said the team's defence was impeccable on Saturday, and paired with the way they cherished the ball, was the difference that helped them win by such a significant margin.
Having not played Young, the team went into the final game of the year with no real expectations on how their opponent would play.
Hoping to finish the year with a bang, Graham said there were definitely some nerves through the side.
"There's always lots of nerves in those games and we hadn't played Young for quite some time, so we weren't really familiar with how they play," he said.
"There was confidence that we've done the hard work and we deserved to be there, and but there's also that nervousness around what is going to happen, and how are they going to perform.
"The game was played in really good spirit, Young had a big win the week before so were really excited to be there too, and I think the boys just really enjoyed their success."
Prioritising the basics throughout their whole junior careers and respecting the ball and their opponents culminated in their last junior game being one of their best.
With the club not having a senior arm, the Championship game was the last time the boys would play for Magpies.
Graham said he couldn't be prouder of the side as they depart for their senior careers.
"It's their final year, final training session, final game, final presentation and next year they moved on to the senior pathway," Graham said.
"Hopefully a lot of them will all stay together and look to take opportunities at Southcity Bulls where we feed into, and join up with some other players, they'll have new team, new teammates, and hopefully they want to play to have good fun playing footy.
"Win or lose with those boys, we expect a lot of them to be good people and to play football the right way.
"Anytime they do that, I'm proud of them."
