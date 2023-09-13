The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/Group 9

Under 14s Brothers side go undefeated two years in a row

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 13 2023 - 4:22pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Brothers under 14 side won the Championship in their second undfeatead year. Picture supplied
Wagga Brothers under 14 side won the Championship in their second undfeatead year. Picture supplied

Wagga Brothers' under 14 side have won the Group Nine Championship for the second year running.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.