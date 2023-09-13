Under 14s Brothers side go undefeated two years in a row

Wagga Brothers' under 14 side have won the Group Nine Championship for the second year running.
Defeating Young 12-10, the side backed up their 2022 under 13 Championship with an outstanding game.
With both sides struggling to score coach Paul Williams said the boy's defensive efforts were key to them getting the win.
"They've been putting in a lot of the hard work this year to get to where they are so it's been great," Williams said.
"This season was a bit lacking with rugby league this year, one of the clubs folded, but besides not playing as many games, the boys have been enjoying their footy.
"They went through undefeated for the second year in a row, I've coached them from a young age and they just keep getting better and better each year."
Williams said he's been lucky to have such a talented group of boys in the squad.
MORE GROUP NINE CHAMPIONSHIPS NEWS
He said it's not just natural talent either, with the boys all genuinely working to improve themselves each week, attending training and putting in the effort to reach their goals.
Facing Young for a third time in a grand final, the win puts Brothers ahead 2-1 in their overall standings.
"Young is a great team, we've got a bit of a rivalry going with them which both teams enjoy," Williams said.
"The boys were a little bit nervous but they do know how talented they are, they all knew they just had to go out and do what they do every week, and try their best which is all that matters.
"Their defence was outstanding and their teamwork in defence really won them the game."
One outstanding defensive effort came from best on ground player Zayd Williams.
With the last 20 minutes of the game requiring strong defence, Zayd laid five tackles in the last set to keep Young from scoring.
"It was well deserved, any player could have got it throughout the game, it came down to the last set, when we were defending, Zayd did about five tackles in a row to hold them down," Williams said.
"That's what got him the medal in the end."
Williams said both sides were exhausted by the end of the game in what was a true battle for the championship.
Most of the players will return to the team next season, with one player expected to move to Sydney.
