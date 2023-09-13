The Daily Advertiser
Snowy Valleys Council crosses the threshold on demerger journey as business case submitted to state government

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
September 13 2023 - 5:00pm
Snowy Valleys Mayor Ian Chaffey submitted the de-merger business case to the state government on Wednesday. File picture
A council in the Riverina highlands has hit a key milestone on its journey to demerge.

