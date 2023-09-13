A council in the Riverina highlands has hit a key milestone on its journey to demerge.
On Wednesday, the Snowy Valleys Council submitted its business case for deamalgamation to minister for local government Ron Hoenig.
The submission included a copy of the University of Newcastle's Report - Snowy Valleys Council - Evidence Regarding Advantages and Disadvantages of Deamalgamation and an overview summary.
If the demerger goes ahead, the Snowy Valleys would revert to the Tumut and Tumbarumba shires that were forcibly merged in 2016.
Mayor Ian Chaffey said the submission was key to providing certainty for the community and council staff.
"The stress levels of the community and staff warrant that the deamalgamation proposal be determined promptly," Cr Chaffey said.
"The Council is of the opinion that Professor Drew's University of Newcastle report clearly articulates the views and concerns of a significant number of residents and ratepayers."
In November 2022, the council commissioned a $100,000 report on the business case for the demerger and deputy mayor Trina Thomson said the cost council has put into efforts to demerge make it clear where council stands on the issue.
"The council is making every... effort to make the deamalgamation succeed," the Tumut-based councillor - and former mayor - said.
Cr Thomson called on the community to come out and support these efforts going forward.
"We want to work with the government on this, but we need the community on board as well," she said.
In July, Cr Chaffey and Cr Thomson met with the minister for local government Ron Hoenig to advocate on the demerger where they were advised to follow the legal process under the Local Government Act.
Under the legislation the minister is required to refer the business case to the Local Government Boundaries Commission within 28 days.
Once the commission has provided its recommendation to Mr Hoenig, he will have 48 hours to publicly release the findings and 28 days to make a decision whether to support or deny the demerger.
