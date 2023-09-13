One of four men arrested following raids across NSW in connection with an alleged extortion attempt at Griffith has fronted Albury Local Court.
Mahmoud Chaouk made a brief appearance before magistrate Sally McLaughlin on several charges, which he intends to fight.
Sergeant Peacock said the adjournment was required also because police were continuing to investigate two other suspects in the case.
Chaouk, along with Grant King, Tony Merritt and Mohamed Chaouk, were arrested at different locations across NSW on July 19.
They were then charged with having allegedly made an extortion attempt on a Griffith man, 50.
Police claim the complainant was approached by the men on several occasions, during which he was allegedly assaulted and threatened to hand over a sum of money.
Chaouk, 56, from the western Sydney suburb of Merrylands, as with the other men, is charged with demanding property in company with menaces with intent to steal, aggravated robbery and inflicting bodily harm, and taking part in a criminal group and contributing to criminal activity.
The charges allege that Chaouk and the other men demanded $400 from the complainant at Griffith between May 27 and July 19 and that they also committed an aggravated robbery, for between $350 and $450, on the same man on July 7.
Mohamed Chaouk did not apply for bail when he appeared in Parramatta Local Court on July 20, with his case to be next mentioned in that same court on Thursday, September 14.
King was denied bail in Parkes Local Court on July 21, while Merritt was granted bail with the condition that he live at a Forbes address.
NSW Police, as part of the ongoing investigation, later seized 17 firearms during raids carried out at Griffith and Stanbridge.
Mahmoud Chaouk had his bail continued, though if legally represented he will not have to appear before Albury Local Court at the next mention of his case on October 24.
