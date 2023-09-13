The Daily Advertiser
Home/Video/Breaking

Man fronts court in Albury over Griffith extortion charges, cops say more suspects in their sights

By Court
Updated September 13 2023 - 12:00pm, first published 11:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of four men arrested following raids across NSW in connection with an alleged extortion attempt at Griffith has fronted Albury Local Court.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.