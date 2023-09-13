Knowing she opened up her home and heart to children in desperate need of the love and safety every child deserves is the one thing Riverina foster carer Carol Daley will be forever proud of.
More carers like Mrs Carol and her husband Martin - who have been fostering for 15 years - are now needed more than ever as the number of children in need continues to rise across Wagga.
Currently, there are 52 children without stable homes being cared for through the CareSouth Wagga Foster Care Program, with requests coming in daily.
Program manager Scott Lewis said there is a particular shortage in the number of carers offering short-term emergency care in Wagga.
"Last week across the state CareSouth was asked for 200 placements and there's just a massive need at the moment," he said.
"Just in Wagga we manage 56 children within our carer network and there are requests every day for more carers.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Every child needs a safe and loving home where they are nurtured and have the ability to thrive.
"Kids can't have a terrific life unless they have a safe, stable and loving home."
Mrs Daley said a family member had suggested they look into foster care as they weren't able to have more children after their two boys.
"It wasn't the right time for us then, but later on down the track we looked into it again," she said.
Now, 15 years on, Mrs Daley said they have never looked back, seeing the children who come into their home grow as they come to know they are within a safe environment.
"It's rewarding, watching them and being able to help them and knowing that you've done something," she said.
"If you have a spare bit of time, even if it's just for a weekend or a night, you won't regret it. Even years on down the track, you'll always have that, even if it's just a child you had for one night, you will always remember that child."
Mrs and Mr Daley have provided emergency, short-term and long-term care to children over the years.
"We are currently long-term foster carers for a three-year-old girl who has been with us since she was a newborn," Mrs Daley said.
"Most of the care we have provided has been short-term and emergency care, and the children have gone back to their families.
"It's very hard saying goodbye; even if you know they will be going home, you still get attached."
The couple are often regularly visited by two of the children they once cared for who are now adults and another two teenagers who had been in their care regularly speak to them over the phone.
Mrs Daley hopes residents will consider becoming a foster carer this Foster Care Week, which runs until Sunday, with Wagga cafes Infuso and Mr Lawrence coming on board to show their support for the CareSouth coffee cup campaign.
The baristas at both will be using CareSouth-branded, eco-friendly coffee cups to help raise awareness of the need for more foster carers for the rest of this week.
CareSouth Wagga regional manager Dana McLay said the need for short-term foster care is "critical".
"We need foster carers across all types of care, but there is currently a critical shortage of short-term carers to support young people returning to their families (known as restoration)," she said.
"Foster Care Week is not only an opportunity to thank our wonderful carers but to encourage people to have a conversation about what it's like to be a foster carer."
Those interested in becoming a foster carer are encouraged to contact CareSouth on 1300 554 260 or visit www.caresouth.org.au.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.