Infuso, Mr Lawrence, CaresSouth, Riverina foster carers call for help for Wagga children

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated September 13 2023 - 3:45pm, first published 3:00pm
Riverina foster carer Carol Daley and CareSouth Wagga Foster Care program manager Scott Lewis at Infuso. Picture by Les Smith
Riverina foster carer Carol Daley and CareSouth Wagga Foster Care program manager Scott Lewis at Infuso. Picture by Les Smith

Knowing she opened up her home and heart to children in desperate need of the love and safety every child deserves is the one thing Riverina foster carer Carol Daley will be forever proud of.

Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

