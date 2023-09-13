Tumbarumba fight back from early deficit to win under 14s tag Championship

They've got one of the youngest teams in the league, and they're putting in more kilometres that just about anyone, but that hasn't held back Tumbarumba from winning the under 14 league tag Championship.
Defeating Tumut 24-8 on Saturday, the girls in green went down early, but coach Matt Moy said it was the fire they needed to hit their stride.
"It was pretty exciting in the first ten minutes," Moy said.
"Tumut came out pretty hard to put a lot of pressure on us and we made a few mistakes, so we spent the first ten minutes in our red zone, and they eventually scored, which I seriously think just fired the girls up even more.
"They poured on the next 24 points to nothing over the next 40 odd minutes of the game before Tumut scored in the last minute of the game.
"Their skill levels have got so high they were just running on adrenaline and emotion, their skill level is just unbelievable."
Thrilled with the win, Moy said he genuinely believes the early try was the fire-up that helped earn the win.
"I said to our manager, that's all right, it's probably a good thing, they've got a few nerves out of their system and I know for a fact that these girls will turn it on now like they always do," he said.
"I knew once it was back level, it would take the pressure off and they'd be right to play for the rest of the game."
Best on ground player Kira Moy scored three of Tumbarumba's five tries on the day, with Moy saying she was key in getting her team over the line.
A fantastic 70 metre run to score was the cherry on her Championship cake.
Moy said he's incredibly proud of the team's efforts this season, needing to overcome some tough opponents late in the season to be minor premiers before making their way through the finals series.
Holding the league's highest score count for the season, Moy said there is a spread of talent across the side, with no one player carrying the team alone.
"We've got four of the seven top league try scorers, and that just shows the kind of depth that we've got," he said.
"It's not a one-man band, we've got players all across the park that can pretty much score from anywhere.
"We've had 16 or 17 players all year, and the definitely helps, numbers always help, there's plenty of fresh players to run on and they're all so enthusiastic.
"Their defence is just relentless, they just back each other time and time again, nothing phases them and they back each other up, they support each other and carry each other, they're just unbelievable really."
With most of the players still eligible in the under 14s competition next season, Moy said the future is looking bright at the club as the cohort continues together.
Expecting them to continue to improve their skills and cohesion across the field, he said they'll be the team to beat in coming years.
