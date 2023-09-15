MEET THE BLUES: Tumut's grand final team

Elusive fullback who plays a key role chiming into the Blues attack, is safe at the back and his kick returns help Tumut get on the front foot.
Absolute flyer on the wing who not only can finish off plays, as the competition's second highest tryscorer, but creates plenty of opportunities on the wing with his speed.
One of the premier centres in the competition who can certainly find his way over the try line, but also continues to improve in his defensive role.
Has shown his versatility throughout the season by playing in varying roles as he continues to gain more experience and adds a good attacking spark on his edge.
Has made the wing position his own this year and as such has continued to grow in confidence to make more of an impact in the back end of the season.
Brings plenty of experience and passion to the side and in a new position this grand final is playing better football now than he was during their last premiership.
After winning last year's Weissel Medal at hooker, made the switch to halfback and still has just as much impact with his strong running game and really directs the team around the park.
Has returned to the club this season and has embraced a bigger role in the team this time around with his strong running game an important part of the Blues forward pack.
Has had a bigger impact in the side after moving to hooker this season and being in the middle has only helped the defensive strength of his game.
Has had a big impact after returning to the club this season with his strong running and offload games proving to be a big headache for opposition.
A veteran of the side who knows how to perform in big games and is enjoying a late career revival after being handed a different role in the past few seasons.
The only new face in the team this season but brings plenty of experience to the side and can create opportunities for his teammates with his good offloading game.
Powerful ball runner who gets through plenty of work in the middle of the field and has taken another big step this season taking on more of a leadership role.
Another with plenty of experience and has embraced a utility role this season and provides the Blues with plenty of options from dummy half, in the halves or in the forward pack.
Can make an impact through the forwards and brings plenty of experience off the bench despite his age after playing his 100th first grade game for the club this season.
Star forward who is working his way back from a potentially season-ending injury but provides plenty of go forward to the side and is set to have a massive impact off the bench.
Another who has missed plenty of football this season but gets through plenty of work when he gets his chance and adds plenty of starch to the Blues defence.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.