NEWLY-appointed Charles Sturt University co-coach Trent Cohalan believes the sky is the limit for the Bushpigs.
Cohalan joins his older brother Travis in a coaching partnership at CSU for next season.
He came on board this year and saw first hand the club's continued rise as the Bushpigs went on to claim their first finals victory in 22 years when they defeated East Wagga-Kooringal in the elimination final.
CSU have now played finals for the past two seasons and Cohalan believes there is a good base there to now elevate from.
"To be honest, the sky's the limit," Cohalan said.
"I spoke to you earlier in the year about sometimes it's about knowing our cues in certain games.
"We know when momentum is in our favour that we're really strong and hard to stop and the energy is really high but the flip side to that is when things aren't going our way, we can sometimes allow a score to be kicked pretty quickly, evidenced clearly most recently by that Jets game in the first quarter and the fourth quarter, the chips were down and we didn't really respond how we should have and in the second and third quarters we were really competitive.
'I think because the core group is so young, I think we've probably got 15 or 16 in the age bracket that most clubs have four to five, or maybe even up to six or seven, so I think we're probably just lacking that few players in the prime of their career and a bit more leadership on there. Not guys that are as old as me but someone who I suppose is in that 25 to 30 age bracket and I don't feel like we need much, if we can just add a couple around the guys and we'll get natural improvement."
Cohalan said another finals campaign would be the starting point for their ambitions.
"I think finals are certainly on the radar again, that's going to be box one as a goal that we set with the core group that we have and once you're there you never know what happens," he said.
"We found out this year that we were good enough to get one finals win down and then we're obviously competing against really good football sides so we do need to add a little bit but we also need to get some growth out of the guys as well and probably coach that game sense as well as the football side of things.
"Know when to take the sting out of the game is probably one thing and know when we need to defend a little bit harder to stop momentum as well."
While Cohalan has identified experience as something he hopes to add to CSU's list, he also believes there are a couple of key positions that could do with some help.
"I think we'll need to add another key, forward or back," he said.
"We've got some flexibility within our key position players where they can go back and forward. Nick Myers and Dusty Rogers can both do that so another one would be good from a key position perspective.
"A ruckman obviously, we've got some really good developing ruckmen but if we could get a ruck-forward that I suppose had been around the block a bit that could help coach some ruck craft as well. I think all those young ruckmen that we've got like Jack McKay, Henry Armstrong and a few others are only going to grow under them.
"Every club wants another midfielder so if we could add a bit more polish on the inside then we'd be pretty happy with that.
"There's some serious talent on this list and we'll probably look back in five or six years and see them playing pretty high level footy somewhere and know that we were obviously part of their career at the early stages and saw a pretty special player, albeit at the early stages of their career, so we know we don't need much, maybe a little bit of polish in a couple of areas and we'll go from there."
