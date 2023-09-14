Josh Ashcroft
Captain who leads from the front week in, week out. Often given the tough jobs and very rarely does he let his opponent get the best of him. Will try his absolute best until the final siren.
Tim Doyle
Experienced defender who will potentially get the job of playing on James Toscan on Saturday. Has enjoyed a remarkably consistent year and played every game.
Ben Lewington
Young backman who will look to provide some dash out of defence for the Bulldogs. Will simply do whatever is asked of him by coach Michael Mazzocchi to help Turvey Park get the win.
Jack Haggar
Former captain who has played with the Bulldogs since Auskick. Played every game this season and was another who played well in the semi-final loss to Griffith.
Andrew Emery
Riverina League Team of the Year. Key defender who has been fantastic down back all season for the Bulldogs. Played up forward in seasons gone past and has a great set of hands.
Jesse Margosis
Adds experience and class to the Bulldogs' outfit and capable of playing up forward, through the middle or off half-back. Had some minor injury niggles at the back end of the regular season but looks to be clear of any real concerns.
Luke Mazzocchi
Talented young footballer who has flown under the radar this season. Will provide plenty of run all day for the Bulldogs and was one of their best in their preliminary final win against the Lions.
Callum Dooley
Important leader for the Bulldogs who will take over the coaching duties in 2024. Hard-bodied midfielder who will keep battling in and under all afternoon, kicked a couple of team-lifting goals in the preliminary final.
Jack Glanvill
Been a welcome addition to the side in the back half of the season. Very talented youngster who will look to provide the Bulldogs with plenty of run and also hit the scoreboard in some way.
Harry Stapleton
Made the transition from reserve grade to senior football this season and has not looked a step out of place. Quiet achiever however has the ability to kick a long goal which he has showcased a couple of times this year.
Rhett Weidemann
Talented key position player who will tackle any role given to him. Played the majority of the year at centre half forward however is more than handy when thrown in the ruck. Will continue to battle on until the final siren.
Joel Peters
Quiet achiever who has been superb in recent weeks and kicked two important goals against the Lions in the preliminary final. Could potentially pop up and kick a goal at a crucial stage on Saturday.
Baxter Wallett
Coming of age year for the talented young forward. Played a more team-oriented role this season however has still found a way to hit the scoreboard on a regular basis. More than capable of kicking a big bag if he gets on a roll.
Brad Ashcroft
Riverina League Team of the Year. Enjoyed a remarkable return season after roughly 18 months stuck on the sidelines. Been the dominant forward all season for the Bulldogs and will more than likely play a key role if Turvey Park defeat the Swans.
Hayden Smith
Been a valuable addition to this Turvey Park side. Started the year on fire before being sidelined with a depressed cheekbone. Hard as they come and will be fighting in and under all afternoon long.
Antony Forato
Riverina League Team of the Year. One of the recruits of the season who has played a huge part in the Bulldogs' success this year. Has given the Bulldogs' midfield brigade first use more often than not and also gets around the ground extremely well for a man of his size.
Luke Fellows
Riverina League Team of the Year. One of the elite players of the competition who is as dangerous through the middle as he is when resting forward. Has the ability to win the hard ball but then can also burst through lines with pace, will be in contention for Best on Ground if the Bulldogs are victorious.
Ethan Weidemann
Classy young footballer who just racks up the possessions. Has the ability to have a major say on the outcome of the contest on Saturday and he also pops up for a crucial goal more often than not.
Lachlan McRae
Bulldogs stalwart who has stuck with the club through the good times and bad. Another highly experienced defender who played superbly in the semi-final loss to the Swans.
Darcy Irvine
A solid defender who had a delayed start to the season however has come on strong at the back end of the year. Had a major injury scare in the preliminary final but is expected to line up for the Bulldogs on Saturday.
Lachlan Leary
Had a very consistent and solid season and probably doesn't externally get the credit that he deserves. Kicked 24 goals so far this year and will more likely than not pop up for a couple on Saturday.
Matthew Ness
Adds experience and class to this Turvey Park side. Enjoyed a consistent season and has been a reliable contributor week in week out. Very rarely beaten by his opponent in a contest.
Michael Mazzocchi
Has fast-tracked the Bulldogs' rebuild and his final game in charge will see them play in a grand final. Impressive resume as a player with The Rock-Yerong Creek and a premiership win would be the perfect way to finish his three-year tenure at Turvey Park.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.