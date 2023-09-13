The last time Troy Barby's club made it through to a grand final he was forced to sit on the sidelines.
However the Kangaroos forward was determined not to do it again this year.
Barby missed three months of the season with a shoulder issue before making a surprise return off the bench in Sunday's preliminary final.
Being able to have another shot at more premiership success was a driving force for his return.
Even if some of his teammates were surprised to see him make his return last week.
"I was always going to play at the back end of the year," Barby said.
"The main goal every year is to always win a grand final."
After coming through the ranks at Kangaroos, including making his first grade debut as a teenager, Barby made the switch to Gundagai in 2019.
The Tigers were knocked out by eventual premiers Tumut in the preliminary final in his first season at the club before an ankle injury ruled him out for the end of the 2020 season.
Gundagai went on premiership success that season and he also missed their undefeated season last year after taking time out from the sport.
However Barby is happy to be back in the game at Kangaroos.
"I was just trying to give my body a bit of a rest but it didn't work out too well in the end," he said.
"I'm loving it. It's my home."
The 27-year-old still requires surgery on his shoulder, and it's booked in for next month.
However he still felt it was good enough to play with and was pleased with how he got through the clash against Temora last week.
"I got through Sunday alright," Barby said.
Despite not taking part in Gundagai's grand final win three years ago, Barby still brings some premiership success to the side.
In his one season in Group 20 he was part of Tullibigeal Lakes United's premiership in 2013.
A decade on he's looking to add to his record.
He also adds some aggression to the Kangaroos pack.
Taking on the bigger Tumut outfit, forward power will be important.
Kangaroos were forced to go the hard way through to the grand final but Barby doesn't believe they need to change their approach despite not getting the better of the Blues yet this season.
"We just have to play how we have been in the last couple of weeks," he said.
Captain-coach Nathan Rose is pleased to have back in the side.
Especially with the way he leads by example.
"With his leadership he doesn't have to speak very often as he just leads with his actions," Rose said.
"That's always good as when he does that all the other boys can jump on the back and follow."
