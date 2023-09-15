Bristows eye off premiership in last game together

They grew up trying to replicate their Tumut idols in backyard footy games and now Dean and Lachlan Bristow are chasing more premiership success together.
The pair will line up in the halves as the Blues in what shapes as their last game together in the Group Nine grand final at Equex Centre on Sunday.
With Lachlan moving to France at the end of the month, and Dean's playing future up in the air, both are looking to experience that premiership high once more.
"It would be the ultimate way (to leave)," Lachlan Bristow said.
"I feel like I've put a lot of hard work into these last three years.
"It was only meant to be one year and it just kept getting added on to with that will to win one more time.
"That desire was there so to tick it off would probably cap off my career and I'd be pretty pleased with it if things went our way on Sunday and we got that win."
The star playmaker believes it's the right time to strike.
He had an interrupted 2019 season after lacerating his kidney midway through the season and only returned in time for finals.
However he put in a man-of-the-match performance to guide Tumut to the premiership with his brother in the co-coaching role.
The pair were then thrashed by Gundagai in the 2020 grand final.
With Dean sitting out 2021, the Blues were sitting on top of the ladder when the season was called off.
They were back playing together when the Blues bowed out in last year's preliminary final, after co-coach Zac Masters was sent off in the first half.
Lachlan feels this grand final has been a long time in the making.
"It hasn't really felt like it's just been this year but a combination of those years combined together," he said.
"The core group are still there from when we had a lot of hard luck and things haven't gone our way.
"I feel it's really built into this moment.
"We've got a lot of people leaving that's been part of those last three years so this might be our opportunity to get that final win together that we really deserve."
However playing together for so long was never really in the plans.
After Dean returned home in 2016, Lachlan arrived for what was going to be a one-off season in 2019.
It didn't quite pan out that way and after plenty of heartache along the way, Dean is looking for a fairy tale ending for his brother, one he didn't get after planning to retire following the 2020 grand final.
"With Lachlan departing, even though he's hung around for a few more years that what as originally anticipated, as it was just meant to be a 12-month stop over that has turned into five years, I feel it would be fitting departure for all the hard work he's put in on the field and off the field," Dean said.
With his impending move to France, the chance to win another grand final with his older brother Dean is another driving force.
The pair combined in a co-coaching structure in 2020 and to win another title together would provide for a special moment.
"We grew up rugby league mad, idolisng the great Tumut first grade teams that went on to win multiple first grade premierships so to do it together is something I'm sure as we get older we will hold closely to our hearts," Lachlan Bristow said.
"It would be great memories made together."
Potentially even more special with the pair the halves combination for the Blues this season.
Lachlan Bristow won last year's Weissel Medal at hooker but moved to halfback during the year looking to provide some more structure alongside Dean at five-eighth.
"It's pretty cool as when you're watching footy you think of the six and seven combinations and they are a vital part of any team," Lachlan said.
After being convinced to coach reserve grade last year, Dean wasn't planning on making a return to the field.
However both are pleased he did.
"I thought it was good for him to step away for that year and it might have spurred him on to realise he had a couple more in him and that he wasn't done yet," Lachlan said.
"He's pretty passionate about the game, realised he wanted back in and has been great since he came back in."
Especially with the chance to win another premiership.
"This year has been a blessing to be honest," Dean said.
"It's the first time since 2017 I haven't been involved in some sort of coaching aspect so just to be able to focus on myself, not worry about anything that happens away from footy I feel has really benefited my football."
