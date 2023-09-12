The Daily Advertiser
Home/Video/Breaking

Jindera bricklayer Joshua Palmer subjected victim to hundreds of calls, texts and other messages

By Albury Court
Updated September 12 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Jindera man banned by a court order from contact with his ex-partner tried to call her more than 110 times in 32 minutes, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Breaking
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.