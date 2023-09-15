Mint Agency - Virtual Assistant Service reflect on winning Golden Crow Award for Excellence in Business Ethics, 2023 Advertising Feature

Mint Agency's Lisa Morey with friend and colleague Davina Gaynor. Picture supplied.

Lisa Morey took a leap of faith to start her own business two years ago, and now knows she's definitely found her stride.

Mint Agency - Virtual Assistant Service was borne from Lisa's drive to run her own business and fill gaps in the virtual assistant market in Wagga.



Creating rapport with clients is just as important to her as building fruitful relationships with other local Wagga businesses, and this is what captured the eyes of the Golden Crow award judges.



Mint Agency claimed the Excellence in Business Ethics category at the 2023 awards night.

"It was amazing to see the proof that the way we conduct ourselves is making a difference in the business sector," Lisa said.

She attributes her success over the two years to clients' word-of-mouth support, as well as friendships with other agencies in the same business.



"It's never been about competition or beating out the others, but rather working together to provide the best services we can," Lisa said.

Mint Agency's popularity has meant their books are often at capacity.



The result: they can choose clients based on shared values of teamwork, positivity and support, and can make justified decisions to step away when a client's attitude differs from their own.

The Golden Crow judges said Lisa's commitment to promoting ethical practices not only benefited her company, but also contributed to "building a more sustainable and responsible business ecosystem."



Lisa began Mint Agency around the same time the pandemic struck and it was not an easy decision, but she knew the greatest rewards could come from making the hardest choices.

"I've always known I wanted to run my own business, but I knew I wanted workplace and life experience to bring into that first," Lisa said.

"When Covid came, it was sort of the pivotal moment... I had to think about what I wanted, and decided to leave my wonderful job with a great friend to chase that dream I always had - it was now or never."



Mint Agency Australia is now an award-winning virtual assistant business which offers high-end office support to small business owners across Australia.



Their friendly, mature and experienced team live in Wagga and all pride themselves on delivering a reliable and trusted service like no other.



Lisa plans to add more staff on as demand for their services increase, but in a sustainable way.

"We love working in the background and helping others who are experiencing business growth to really capitalise on their hard work and get the best out of their business," Lisa said.

"It is truly rewarding for us to be the hidden force behind these incredible businesses to help them be the best they can be."

From operational to administrative support services like bookkeeping, marketing and human resource management, Mint Agency reduces these burdens on a weekly, fortnightly, monthly or even on a one-off basis.



"We also focus on improving efficiencies and implementing organisation so businesses are working smarter, not harder," Lisa said.