Calvary counsellor Diane Kroker on journey struggled with alcoholism now she's helping others recover

AH
By Abhranil Hazra
Updated September 12 2023 - 5:54pm, first published 5:00pm
While client Nicholas Larkin nears graduation from a six-month program at Calvary Riverina Drug and Alcohol Centre, counsellor and former alcoholic Diane Kroker is glad her revitalisation of the centre's day rehab program means more people can access help. Picture by Madeline Begley
"The gates of hell were open and I was let out."

Local News

