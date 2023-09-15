Maintain dignity, comfort in palliative care

The Forrest Centre Hospice celebrates five years of palliative care in 2023 Advertising Feature

The Palliative Care team at The Forrest Centre Hospice helps local families navigate deeply important end-of-life times. Picture supplied.

The Forrest Centre has a long history of attending to the physical, spiritual and emotional needs of people in their final years.



Dedicated to helping people achieve dignity and comfort as they approach the end of life, the palliative care team at The Forrest Centre Hospice helps local families navigate these deeply important times.

Responding to the growing gap in palliative care in Wagga and surrounding areas, The Forrest Centre Hospice opened its doors on-site at Mary Potter Nursing home on September 15, 2018.



Its creation was in large part thanks to the support of local donors who shared the same desire to do better for the community with palliative care.

The palliative care team have since assisted more than 120 residents and their families through their palliative care and end-of-life journey.

"The needs of our residents and their families are higher within the hospice setting, with increased services and support essential to ensuring an individualised experience and quality coordinated care from our team of health professionals," Facility Manager, Wendy Spokes, explains.

"Initially, the resident's care team may only consist of their GP, family members, aged care nurses, pastoral care and support staff within the hospice providing medical, social, emotional and practical support.



The Palliative Care team at the hospice has assisted more than 120 residents and their families through their palliative care since 2018. Pictures supplied.

"Over time, this team can grow depending on changing needs and can include palliative care specialists, doctors, nurses, social workers and nutritionists."

The hospice also provides the physical space for residents and families to live as comfortably as possible.



There are large and secure single rooms with private ensuite, indoor and outdoor spaces, a library room, church services, and social activities such as movies, gardening and concerts.

"We encourage our hospice residents to enjoy life by going on outings with their family and friends, celebrating special events, and sharing their life stories and memories."

Hospice residents Lorraine Black and Fred Ovington both say The Forrest Centre hospice feels like a home.

"The care is excellent and now there is no burden on my family, I can relax. I love it here," Lorraine said.



"It is nicely maintained, and nothing is too much trouble.



"I feel it's very important for Wagga Wagga to have facilities like these."



Fred enjoys the personal care he receives.

"It has a very homely feel, and the staff add the personal touch by doing things like acknowledging birthdays," Fred said.



"They really provide holistic care."

For more information on The Forrest Centre Hospice, visit forrestcentre.com.au/the-forrest-centre-hospice or call (02) 6932 3011.

A brief history



The origins of The Forrest Centre trace back to two generous and determined women: the venerable Mary Potter, who founded the Little Company of Mary (LCM) in England, and Wagga resident Miss Ethel Forrest.

Miss Forrest lived much of her life in simplicity, and was considered by many to be an eccentric recluse.



Upon her death in 1977, she left the majority of her large estate to the Anglican Diocese of Canberra and Goulburn to establish a hospital-like facility in the Riverina region.

At the same time, the Little Company of Mary had expressed their desire to construct a nursing home which would operate in conjunction with Calvary Hospital.



The then Regional Director of Health negotiated to combine these two visions.



This saw construction of a 60-bed nursing home, assessment and rehabilitation and day-care centre for the aged community of Wagga in 1985.

Mary Potter Nursing Home

The first clients took up residence at Mary Potter Nursing Home in February 1985.



Between 2004 and 2007, there were extensive renovations undertaken to provide 80 residents with private, single room accommodation.



The specialist Dementia Care Unit, Shalom Place, was upgraded in 2018 to cater for up to 20 residents, and a $4-million, 10-bed hospice was opened in 2018.

Loreto Home of Compassion

The Sisters of Compassion, a New Zealand congregation of religious sisters, founded Loreto Home of Compassion in a house in Fox Street, Wagga in 1952.



The Sisters cared for 20 residents there until 1974.



A new facility was then built in Bardia Street, and catered for 41 frail aged people.

Across the years from 2000 to 2002, the Bardia Street facility was significantly rebuilt to provide single room accommodation for 50 residents.



In late 2002, the Sisters of Compassion invited The Forrest Centre to take over the management of the facility.



In 2004, The Forrest Centre acquired ownership.

A major building project took place in 2008, which saw an 26 bedrooms added, including 10 bedrooms in a secure dementia care area.

For the community