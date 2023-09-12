An expected dry, hot spring following two wet years has prompted a warning for Wagga residents to be prepared for the heightened risk of thunderstorm-induced asthma.
Thunderstorm asthma can affect everyone, including those who do not have asthma, and occurs in thunderstorm-like conditions when there is a high grass pollen count in the air.
Episodes can take a quick turn for the worst in a short amount of time, with one of Wagga's most significant occurrences in 1997 when hundreds of people presented to Wagga Base Hospital with severe symptoms.
Wagga's Jeff Angel knows all too well the effects asthma can have, having suffered from the respiratory disease his entire life.
"Asthma is something I have been dealing with for 40 years now and my daughter has recently been diagnosed with it as well," Mr Angel said.
"For me, I know how to manage it and most people who I am around a lot of the time are aware I have it, but for a lot of the younger ones who don't know they have it or whose friends don't know about it, it's important to spread awareness."
Mr Angel said he has particular concerns around thunderstorm-induced asthma as many who don't know what asthma feels like might not know when to seek help.
"With sport and stuff you can manage it, you can have preventatives before your game, if you have asthma, you can feel it coming on and get on top of it, but with thunderstorms it is something that worries me a lot with young kids because it can make someone go from feeling OK to real bad in a really short amount of time," he said.
Mr Angel said the 1997 asthma event was a big turning point for him when he saw firsthand how dangerous it can be.
"The thunderstorm night back in 1997, I was in Wagga then and that was a big turning point for me in terms of how dangerous thunderstorms can be," he said.
"Asthma is quite a common thing, but I think people probably take a little bit lightly the danger these thunderstorms can present so I think that's something that is important to remind people - it is a serious thing to have and you can die from it."
While it isn't uncommon to see a heightened risk of thunderstorm asthma across the Murrumbidgee Local Health District (MLHD) in spring, this year the risk will be greater.
MLHD disaster manager Denise Garner said higher levels of grass growth across the district and a drier climate have elevated the risk this spring.
"We've come off a couple of quite wet years and now the suggestion is that we are going to come across a quite hot, dry spring so it's perfect to have a lot of grass growth," she said.
"Rye grass is particular is a big problem for someone with asthma so we have additional concerns this year and we really need preparations in place."
Thunderstorm Asthma Collaborative chair Robyn Paton said an elevated risk of thunderstorm asthma off the back of COVID-19 and cold and flu rises over winter only increases that risk further.
"Mix those conditions with elevated levels of pollen and the typical thunderstorms during late spring, and we may be at risk of experiencing an increase of respiratory-related conditions such as asthma flare-ups," she said.
"People who suffer from hay fever and sinus symptoms should discuss with their GP the most appropriate management of symptoms to avoid escalation, reduce severe flare-ups, and hopefully avoid the need to call an ambulance or go to hospital."
Those with sinus issues and those with some issues following COVID-19 may be more vulnerable to thunderstorm asthma, Ms Paton said.
Ms Paton advises residents, particularly those living out of town, to keep a normal asthma puffer as part of their first aid kit in case of an emergency.
"It is not something you should rely on, but I think an asthma puffer should be part of a first aid kit," she said.
Ms Paton said the thunderstorm asthma event usually peaks across the district two weeks either side of the Melbourne Cup.
"Symptoms to look out for include tightness in the chest, difficulty breathing and wheezing, it's difficult to breath out and it's a different feeling to a heart attack, and people will cough a lot," she said.
People are advised to stay connected with a general practitioner and have an up-to-date asthma action plan as well ensure family members and friends are informed.
If people, asthmatic or non-asthmatic, are experiencing symptoms they cannot manage like shortness of breath, they are advised to call an ambulance or have someone drive them to the hospital.
Alerts will be sent out via text messages on days when there is a high risk of thunderstorm asthma.
The annual spring thunderstorm asthma campaign was launched on Tuesday, to help the community prepare and to be aware.
The campaign is a collaboration between the MLND, the Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network, Wagga Base Hospital, Charles Sturt University, Asthma Australia, Wagga City Council and community groups.
