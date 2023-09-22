The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Property

House of the Week: 18 Thorne Street, Wagga

Jacinta Dickins
By Jacinta Dickins
September 23 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Be captivated by the high pressed metal ceilings throughout the front of the home, complemented by elegant plantation shutters and lead light windows. Picture supplied.
Be captivated by the high pressed metal ceilings throughout the front of the home, complemented by elegant plantation shutters and lead light windows. Picture supplied.

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 2

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacinta Dickins

Jacinta Dickins

Features and Special Publications Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.