BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
This House of the Week is an exquisite example of a home which marries comfort with elegance.
Located in one of Wagga's most prestigious streets, this remarkable five-bedroom, three-bathroom home is perfect for those looking to relocate to central Wagga in search of a sophisticated and comfortable lifestyle.
Selling agent Nicole Kemp said as soon as you enter this magnificent home, you'll be captivated by the high pressed metal ceilings throughout the front of the home, complemented by elegant plantation shutters and lead light windows.
"The beautiful, light-filled spaces in this home are truly incredible," she said.
The polished timber flooring throughout adds a touch of warmth and timeless charm to the property.
Designed with comfort and practicality in mind, the home features ducted reverse cycle heating and cooling, as well as a gas log fire for those cosy winter evenings.
Five spacious bedrooms all have built-in robes, and the large master bedroom features a wrap-around wardrobe and stunning ensuite, complete with a double stone top vanity.
The separate study with cabinetry is perfect for those who work from home.
The centrepiece of this home is the beautiful gourmet kitchen, complete with a stone benchtop, gas cooking, dishwasher and plenty of storage.
The light-filled open plan kitchen, meals and family room provide the perfect setting for entertaining or family gatherings.
Step outside to the private entertainment area, featuring a wood fire and ceiling fan, overlooking the sparkling inground pool.
The double remote lock-up garage is accessed via a rear lane and boasts an added separate gym/study/room with an optional sauna.
Having been on the market going on four weeks, Nicole said the home was garnering interest from people out of town, with many looking to downsize from running farms to be located right in the heart of Wagga.
The current owners have called it home since 2010, and are selling to relocate.
"With low maintenance grounds and just a short walk to Wagga Wagga CBD, local schools, cafes and night life, this impeccable property is ready for you to make your own," Nicole said.
"Don't miss this opportunity to secure a slice of luxury in a sought-after location."
