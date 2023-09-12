TURVEY Park captain Josh Ashcroft believes it will be an 'honour' to lead the Bulldogs out in their first grand final in 12 years on Saturday.
Ashcroft took over the Bulldogs' captaincy this season as one of the elder statesmen of the Turvey Park line-up at just 28 years of age.
But his experience at the club gives him more of an appreciation than most of his peers as to what Turvey Park has gone through to be back amongst the action on Riverina League grand final day.
"It's huge. When you think about it, when you look back, the club was pretty much on their knees in 2015," Ashcroft said.
"They were all but going to fold, for the turnaround, it's tremendous what they've done and there are so many people to thank for that.
"The amount of work that goes in behind the scenes, I don't even know where to start naming people.
"Obviously from a player's perspective, it's super exciting, it does mean a lot when you go through those tough times and finally give yourself a chance to win a grand final, get the ultimate success, I don't know what to say, I'm lost for words.
"You just wouldn't think, all those years, all those tough times, that this was just around the corner, really.
"It's a credit to all them people in those positions, there's a lot of people to thank and it's great for us to players to hopefully give them some sort of reward for their efforts."
Ashcroft, who co-coached Turvey Park in the AFL Riverina Championship season of 2020, hasn't taken his responsibility as Bulldogs captain lightly.
"I have had leadership roles in the past and I have previously co-coached but it's always an honour to be given the nod by the boys and the club to have that role," he said.
"It's always an honour and this year's just been so exciting for the footy and netball club as well. Obviously all the results at the moment are speaking for themselves, there is obviously a good environment and that's what you want, a good culture and environment and everyone's happy at the moment, it's been great, I'm enjoying it."
Ashcroft, a Turvey Park junior, is no stranger to premiership success, having won a Farrer League flag at The Rock-Yerong Creek in 2015.
He has played an important role in the Bulldogs' run to grand final day, performing a variety of team roles throughout the year.
Ashcroft has no idea what Turvey Park coach Michael Mazzocchi has lined up for him on grand final day.
"I'm not too sure. That will be a decision that me and Zoc will talk about through the week," he said.
"I'm just happy to play any role, whatever the role I'm given, I'm happy to do that. I've had very different roles, I've been through the midfield, I've been down back on the weekend, I often get those roles, I'm happy to do it, whatever is required for the team.
"Then again, I've played forward throughout the year too, you could nearly name every position and I've played it so I'm happy to do whatever's required.
"That will be a decision that we speak through the week, weigh up our options as to what we do but I don't know yet."
Ashcroft acknowledges Griffith have got the better of them on two out of three occasions this season but believes the key to a drought-breaking Bulldogs premiership is playing as close to four quarters of their best football as possible.
"Credit to Griffith, they're a good outfit, they've played some really good footy this year," he said.
"They were obviously the better team the other week, they played four quarters of football where I reckon we probably played half a game of football potentially.
"It was sort of the same thing on the weekend believe it or not, I know we ended out coming out on top on the weekend but for three quarters on the weekend against Ganmain, no discredit to Ganmain, they're obviously a great team and Sam Martyn's got them going well, but we only played one quarter.
"It's just a matter of us playing for quarters of football because our best football, if we can play that for four quarters, I think we'll be right, that's the recipe, playing the four quarters. No brain fades where we go out of the game, you just can't afford that in finals footy."
