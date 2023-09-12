The Daily Advertiser
Turvey Park captain Josh Ashcroft says it has been a 'huge' effort by the club to be back in grand final action

By Matt Malone
September 12 2023 - 6:45pm
Turvey Park captain Josh Ashcroft with sons Hudson and Jax before training on Tuesday night at Maher Oval. Picture by Madeline Begley
TURVEY Park captain Josh Ashcroft believes it will be an 'honour' to lead the Bulldogs out in their first grand final in 12 years on Saturday.

