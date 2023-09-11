The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Politicians Sussan Ley and Helen Dalton sledge each other on water

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated September 12 2023 - 8:11am, first published 8:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sussan Ley has blown up at her NSW political counterpart Helen Dalton over the water buybacks issue.
Sussan Ley has blown up at her NSW political counterpart Helen Dalton over the water buybacks issue.

FEDERAL MP Sussan Ley and her NSW counterpart Helen Dalton have attacked each other over the Labor Party's water buybacks plan which are set to hit their communities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.