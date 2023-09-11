A scorching summer mixed with poor post-pandemic swimming skills has lifesaving groups fearing a spike in drownings despite a recent drop in the number of deaths.
The 2023 National Drowning Report, released on Monday, showed 281 people died from drowning in Australian waterways and swimming pools in 2022/23, slightly up on the 10-year-average but well down from the previous year's 339 drownings.
Seventy-six people drowned in rivers in the past year, with the Murrumbidgee again named among the top five deadliest rivers in Australia.
The top river drowning blackspots across the country have remained steady over the past decade with the Murray River, Yarra River, Hawkesbury River, Murrumbidgee River and Swan River accounting for the top five.
Rounding out the list were the Nepean River, Paramatta River, Georges River, Clarence River, Macquarie River and Goulburn River, and QLD's Brisbane River and Ross River.
Royal Life Saving's general manager of drowning prevention Craig Roberts said safety at inland waterways remains challenging.
"To have lifeguards at a known spot inland is not easy ... not every swimming spot is suitable for lifeguards," Mr Roberts said.
"Many of these [drowning] cases are in isolated areas and from people travelling up and down the river, so not in a stationary location."
While beaches are protected in part by patrolling lifeguards and lifesavers looking out for people in trouble, this was not an option when it comes to riverside safety.
Mr Roberts said given these challenges, Royal Lifesaving was focusing on education programs and interventions, like Outback Lifesavers.
The Outback Lifesavers program provides an opportunity for children aged eight to 13 to develop their lifesaving skills and their understanding of safety around water, particularly inland waterways.
"We've got a number of safety messages and school programs that target the specifics of residents in and around rural and regional areas," Mr Roberts said.
"There is responsibility individuals can take too. Consumption of alcohol in water, going to locations yourself, or not having adequate safety equipment like life jackets when you're paddling down the Murrumbidgee."
The most recent figures indicated a return to a drowning toll that was closer to pre-pandemic levels, Surf Life Saving Australia chief executive Adam Weir said.
"During the pandemic, there was a lot of encouragement around domestic tourism which showed through in some of the drowning figures as people went to unpatrolled locations," he said.
"There's been a return to a bit more normalcy in life."
Drownings among children and young people have decreased over the past year compared to the 10-year average because of changes to pool-fencing regulations and water-safety messages directed at the carers of young children.
The Royal Life Saving Society report said there had been a 33 per cent decrease in drownings in children aged four or under compared to the 10-year average and a 35 per cent fall in deaths among those aged five to 14.
While those figures are positive, Mr Weir expects the effects of lockdowns stopping children from learning to swim will play out over the next couple of years.
That concern is shared by Royal Life Saving Society chief executive Justin Scarr, who pointed to declining swimming and water-safety skills among children and adults.
"The impacts of missed lessons throughout the COVID-19 pandemic will have generational impacts on safety if left unaddressed," he said.
Lifesaving groups are worried a predicted hot summer because of developing El Nino conditions could lead to a spike in drownings, particularly among older adults.
Adults aged 45 years or older represented 57 per cent of 2022/23 drowning deaths, which were above the 10-year average for all age groups except those aged 65 to 74.
The increase in drownings among the age group was driven by higher numbers of deaths related to underlying medical conditions, bystander-rescuer drownings and falls into water.
"Overestimating their own abilities in and around the water, unfortunately, can have tragic outcomes," Mr Weir said.
The effects of an ageing population, which has led to more older Australians with large amounts of recreation time, and decreased swimming fitness have contributed to the rising number of drownings.
Rivers and beaches were the two most common places where drownings occurred, accounting for a combined 151 fatalities in the year.
More than a quarter of the drownings occurred in the summer months of December and January.
NSW recorded the most drownings, with 107 deaths over the past year, while the ACT had no fatalities.
