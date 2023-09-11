The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Lifesavers warn of risky summer as Murrumbidgee again named among deadliest rivers

By William Ton, Dan Holmes
September 11 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga Beach is a popular Murrumbidgee River recreation spot. Authorities are urging people to take care in the water ahead of what's tipped to be a hotter-than-normal summer. Picture by Les Smith
Wagga Beach is a popular Murrumbidgee River recreation spot. Authorities are urging people to take care in the water ahead of what's tipped to be a hotter-than-normal summer. Picture by Les Smith

A scorching summer mixed with poor post-pandemic swimming skills has lifesaving groups fearing a spike in drownings despite a recent drop in the number of deaths.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.