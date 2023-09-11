The Daily Advertiser
Nixons earn grand final berth with one goal win over New Kids

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 11 2023 - 4:40pm, first published 4:30pm
Nixons A grade side will play MCUE in the Wagga Netball Association A grade grand final. Absent: Emily McPherson. Picture supplied
Nixons A grade side will play MCUE in the Wagga Netball Association A grade grand final. Absent: Emily McPherson. Picture supplied

After finishing last on the ladder in 2022, Nixons A grade side have had quite the turnaround season, booking their spot in Wednesday's grand final with a one goal win over New Kids.

