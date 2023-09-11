Nixons earn grand final berth with one goal win over New Kids

After finishing last on the ladder in 2022, Nixons A grade side have had quite the turnaround season, booking their spot in Wednesday's grand final with a one goal win over New Kids.
With plenty of young talent in the team alongside some experienced older heads, coach Tamara Edmunds said the Wagga Netball Association grand final berth is well deserved.
Grateful to her side for sticking with the club through tough times, she said just reaching the grand final is an outstanding achievement.
"Wednesday's preliminary final, we had a one goal win over New Kids Aces, and that was just like a grand final atmosphere," Edmunds said.
"It was a very very good game, against a very solid opposition.
"We're going into the grand final to play MCUE, who are such an elite netball team in the Riverina."
Edmunds said the side's turnaround has come from patience and the continued development of their young talent.
Feeling all clubs have their ups and downs, she's excited to see the team hitting their stride.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"Nixons are a strong supporter of Wagga Netball Association and the A grade team we have, majority of our players have come through our junior club, and have developed through club level, Wagga representative level, and some also play through the Southern Sports Academy," she said.
"We've got the dynamic of these girls that have played together for quite a number of years, and now we're just seeing their own personal development plus the maturity of these young players has all gelled together nicely at the right time."
Edmunds said while it would have been easy to see a big turnover from last year to this year, she's proud to see so many players will have the chance to return to the court in Wednesday's grand final.
"In sport you could be on the bottom of the ladder and go, you know what, I'm going to walk away and go with another club, I'm done, I'm not coming back but this is the attitude of these girls, they just want to play together and for Nixons," she said.
"They want to succeed and they just keep improving, it is that determination and attitude, and having the right mindset to see that they can achieve anything."
It's that exact attitude the team will take into the grand final game on Wednesday.
Knowing they're going into the game as underdogs, Edmunds believes her side has what it takes to step it to the reigning premiers.
"The girls are all super excited, and like any game that the girls have come up against, they'll just take it one quarter at a time," she said.
"A lot of the girls will back up and play in RFL and Hume league grand finals in the coming weeks, so we've got a great bunch of girls and hopefully we'll give Mango something to play against."
Nixons play MCUE in the Wagga Netball Association A grade grand final on Wednesday night at Equex Centre.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.