We, the Australians of many races, ethnicities, classes, educated (elite, opinionated, humble, rich, impoverished), generations (living, past and future), thank you Mr Dutton et al for revealing the myriad of reasons why the Voice referendum must not, cannot, success in 2023.
Why 2023? It appears that Mr Dutton may have illuminated a way forward to alterations to the Australian Constitution, once we, all, Australians are fully convinced in 2023 that changing it in any way except according to political considerations set via the gladiatorial sport of federal Parliament.
We must 'say no': because the 'status quo' of injustice and inequality identified across our wonderful nation state since 1901 appears to have 'served us well'.
If the politics of the day allow debate/querying of injustice, illegality, you name it, then ways to remedy it are duly debated, opposed, defended on the floor of the House, confirmed in the Senate.
That is our special kind of parliamentary democracy 1901 to 2023. Yes? Does anyone seriously suggest that this 'status quo' works for all Australians, especially minorities and especially Aboriginal and Torres Strait people?
YET: The Constitution outlines that opinion may be sought via a participatory process called referenda on an issue, and that process doesn't pretend to be democratic.
It's the straight out counting of yeses/nos by registered voters (ie not all Australians) and a majority of states.
Thank you, Mr Dutton, for ably demonstrating how simple it is in 2023 to divert the attention away from what appeared to be a genuine heartfelt response to the simple direct request by a representative group of many proud surviving groups of Indigenous peoples for constitutional recognition that would permit, yes, allow, agree to, propositions of public policy that will affect, impact, divide, unite them.
That proposition was named The Voice. It took a while but we kinda sorta 'got it': the social justice of agreeing with their ask of us all, not just pollies.
Mr Dutton is acknowledging that '2023 isn't the right time' but may/could be countenanced sometime, you know, 'later on': 'ron'.
Beauty, got it, kick that one 'down the road', and that also gives us 'space' to refuse to contemplate (let only agree to) any changes to our personal life/future circumstances, to address climate change, dire environmental, fiscal imbalances/injustices, access to higher education and/or training, health in cities and regions, etc etc.
Avert your gaze/just ignore all issues that concern social justice, historical theft without any reparation. It's easy to follow those politicians who 'game' these issues on the floor of the Parliament, who love delivering the jibe, gaining kudos/wins in the media, being in the 'tribal cocoon' of those who mostly, kinda sorta agree with, to stay in/or regain power....to govern for all Australians, without fear or favour.
Beauty! It's a great joke. I get it! And the best bit, it's on all of us, no bloody discrimination there!
Thanks again Mr Dutton for so demonstrating to me, silly old me, that my vote will be probably against the majority of voting Australians, but I will vote yes with personal pride, not earned, to take my own small step for a more just, caring Nation of people who understand why democracy is actually wonderful as a way to allow minority groups a voice, to be recognised, sometimes heard but always valued.
NSW energy minister Penny Sharp has herself stated that that government does not want 'coal fire to be open one day longer than it needs to'.
Then why is her government considering extending the life of the Eraring coal-fired power station? In 2022, forced blackouts due to the unreliability of our coal-fired power stations left the grid short of capacity for months.
It doesn't make sense to waste taxpayers' money on propping up this outmoded and polluting form of energy when there are ample opportunities to back clean energy projects. The solar and batteries project for NSW public schools and the Waratah Super Battery are two examples.
The NSW Electricity Supply and Reliability Review has only this week stated that an extension to Eraring 'is only one solution and the NSW government has the option to mitigate these risks' if required.
By accelerating the renewables rollout, the Eraring closure can be done on time. All that is needed is the political will.
