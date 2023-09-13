The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser letters: Thanks Mr Dutton, you've really helped me out

By Letters
Updated September 14 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 4:30am
We, the Australians of many races, ethnicities, classes, educated (elite, opinionated, humble, rich, impoverished), generations (living, past and future), thank you Mr Dutton et al for revealing the myriad of reasons why the Voice referendum must not, cannot, success in 2023.

