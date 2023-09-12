I don't know how to start this letter.
Himan, our very good postmaster, helpful newsagent and friend has been forced to shut up his business.
Being held up at gunpoint three times was enough for him and his excellent staff, including his wife Tina.
So what to say? It kind of leaves a hole in your heart somehow that such lovely people were thrown out of business when all they were trying to do was earn a living and to provide a vital service to this community.
It is a reflection on us all in a way that we have allowed this to happen. Can't help feeling that some of us should have helped them more.
Ray Peck (DA letters, 5/9) writes that the proposed Voice will be "purely advisory."
A previous writer, who seems to represent "Yes 23" (Joy Lubawy, DA Letters 23/8), claimed that "The Voice" will have the power "to streamline money already spent" in a "targeted, direct [manner]... tailored to individual communities."
A hands-on power or role to direct cash does not sound "purely advisory" to me.
Who to believe? Perhaps Mr Peck and M. Lubawy need to get on the same page (or 26 pages, or whatever) to avoid contradictions.
As for Mr. Peck's assurance that "Parliament will determine the structure of the Voice. There is nothing to fear": I would remind him of the most chilling words an Australian can ever hear, "I'm from the government. I'm here to help."
My August highlights in Wagga.
Firstly, we had the Rotary Club of Wagga Wagga acknowledge the support and generosity provided by Crouch Transport over many years in helping to maintain the club's successful fundraising annual book fair.
The club presented Geoff Crouch with a Paul Harris Fellowship in recognition of his substantial contribution, not only to the club, but, more importantly, the Wagga community helping many local causes who have benefited from his company's assistance and sponsorship.
Secondly, it was a privilege to attend the "handing over the deeds" of the Carmelite Monastery to the Pro Patria Property Trust.
The facility was jam-packed with attendees listening to superb speeches from Sister Maria, the trust chair Gordon Saggers, Michael McCormack, Dr John Reid and other dignitaries.
This facility will have the most advanced, approved treatments for veterans and first responders in Australia. Our continued support is vital.
I am looking forward to more "highlights" this month.
Sorry Mr Adamson, but your furphy about equality in Australia is just that (DA Letters, 8/9). It does not stand up to the evidence. And, in particular, it certainly does not stand up when examined against the evidence of the inequality of our Indigenous people.
Myths are like that. They are just myths or indeed untruths or delusions.
The evidence for the inequality of the Indigenous people is produced in a document every year (since 2008) by the Australian Government.
The report is called Closing the Gap. Take some time; read it.
Now ask yourself - is equality in Australia real? Or is it just a feel-good furphy?
The reports give details about health, life expectancy, education, opportunity, child mortality, literacy and numeracy and justice to name some of the areas, and how they differ vastly from the outcomes for non-Indigenous Australians.
Reading the outcomes should produce an anger in us all.
Anger that theses inequalities have been a allowed to go on for so long. This despite all the "good intentions" involved.
The Voice is being proposed by the Indigenous Australians so that the inequalities can be addressed in a meaningful way. Not by imposing inadequate policies that, based on the evidence in the reports, have achieved very little.
Success will be measured by closing the gaps.
Vote Yes, so that when equality for the Indigenous people has been achieved, you can then believe we are equal.
A letter from Joy Lubawy published in the September 12 print edition of the DA incorrectly referred to a fellow correspondent on the issue as Brian Favell, as submitted, instead of Keith Favell.
