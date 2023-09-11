The Daily Advertisersport
Home/Sport/A-League
Photos

Junee to play at least one more Leonard Cup game

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 11 2023 - 3:25pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

They've got a new coach and new leadership, but it's not slowed down Junee as they storm towards another Leonard Cup grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.