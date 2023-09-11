Junee to play at least one more Leonard Cup game

They've got a new coach and new leadership, but it's not slowed down Junee as they storm towards another Leonard Cup grand final.
Defeating Young 2-0 in their elimination final on Sunday, the Jaguars kept their 2023 premiership dreams alive with a strong performance.
Coach Matthew Stubbs said they were lucky to have made the most of their opportunities during the game.
"It was a really good game," Stubbs said.
"It's the first time we've had a full side for a long time, we've played short the last 10 weeks and Young beat us 1-0 last week, so it was a really good turnaround.
"The girls played really well and challenged the ball, they were really physical which was fantastic and it was just a really good game of soccer."
Sisters Aimee and Tahlia White scored the team's goals, Aimee's first for the first grade team.
"Aimee hasn't scored a goal for us before, she's only 16-years-old, so she did really well," Stubbs said.
"Young are a really good side, we really enjoy playing them, their coach is a good mate of mine and it's always a good competition.
"We were probably got a bit lucky to get the rub of the green today."
Excited to finally have a full strength side as they come into finals, Stubbs said the team is hitting their stride at the right time of year.
Tough decisions had to be made heading into the game, with too many players in their squad to all be named.
Stubbs said while a hard choice to make, it's good to see the club has a strong future.
Looking ahead to their game against Tolland this weekend, Stubbs know they're in for a challenging game.
"Tolland is a very good side, they've given us a hiding on one or two occasions this season, but last time we played them I think they beat us 1-0, so it was a really tight contest," he said.
"I could hear the crowd going berserk over there, so we're looking forward to it.
"If the ladies turn up, they can do anything, there are some really, really good talented players out there."
Junee play Tolland on Sunday for the last spot in the 2023 Leonard Cup grand final.
