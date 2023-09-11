When Teri Kontos played with a toy car aged 14, little did he know it would lead to a 30-year career and him owning an award-winning mechanic business.
Mr Kontos' business Fox Mobile Mechanic, which he runs with his wife Gina, scored 99.16 per cent in the automotive industry services category at the recent Australian Achiever Awards.
As a result, the business now has 2023 Australian Achiever highly recommended status.
For their success, they've kept their motto simple: love what you do and the customer is first priority.
"We want to keep the customers happy because we know that that's what drives us. There's no point just doing something for the sake of it," Mrs Kondos said.
It's this care for customers and passion which has won glowing reviews that describing the business as being dedicated, friendly and meticulous.
"I do this job because I love it at the moment. I love it, I just have fun," Mr Kondos said.
Mr and Mrs Kondos founded their small business in Melbourne in 2017 as a mobile operation.
In 2019, they both took the plunge by shifting to Wagga - an entirely new city.
However, Mr Kondos credits a positive customer response for his flourishing business.
"We saw really good response from the people of Wagga, which we love, and we love them," he said.
While Mr Kondos' love of cars has taken him to work for Porsche in Germany and driving racing cars in Greece, it's the satisfaction of achievement that fills the couple's heart with pride.
"I'm really proud because ... he works really hard, we both do, but obviously he's in the workshop, so he works very, very hard and is very great with the customers," Mrs Kondos said.
The Australian Achiever Awards is an independent, unbiased award system based on assessment ratings from a business's own customers.
Any score above 80 per cent overall is regarded as exceptional and reflects outstanding customer service.
