ALBURY sprinter Bianco Vilano will ramp up his preparation for the $2 million Kosciuszko with a barrier trial at Wodonga on Tuesday.
Bianco Vilano was the second horse from the Southern District selected for the Kosciuszko on Friday night when Stubbs struck a deal with Sydney punter Michael Davidson.
It followed Albury Racing Club committeeman Mick Dyordyevic's selection of a horse he part-owns, Mnementh, for the second consecutive year.
Stubbs had pinpointed the Kosciuszko are the likely target for Bianco Vilano since the start of his preparation and their chances will be boosted by the booking of champion jockey Craig Williams for the ride.
Stubbs described Friday as 'nerve-wracking' but is now thrilled to have Bianco Vilano in the race.
"Prior to selection you hope but you know there's every chance that you won't get in so it's great to have it done and dusted," Stubbs said.
"We got a call mid afternoon on Friday and he was a bit keen to negotiate and during the negotiations we had a second call and he was very keen, full stop, so once we went back to the first call, once he couldn't have it on his terms, he was happy to have it on our terms.
"It was a nerve-wracking process, whether we were going to get the call or not, there's obviously a line negotiations wise that you don't want to cross but it all adds to the intrigue I guess."
Bianco Vilano is a winner of four of his last five starts, among those being a win in the SDRA Country Championships Qualifier and a Highway victory. His only 'blemish' was a strong fourth in the Country Championship Final at Randwick.
Bianco Vilano will step out for the first time this campaign in a trial at Wodonga on Tuesday.
"His whole program this prep has been based around hopefully getting a slot," Stubbs said.
"I suppose it only gives you an entry, it doesn't entitle you to anything else but we've achieved that goal and now we can relax and get him ready.
"He's actually going to trial at Wodonga (on Tuesday) and then we'll assess him from there and whether we go via a race or via a trial again.
"It's not going to worry us at all, as long as he's fit. The key is making sure he's right,whichever path that takes us."
Stubbs has enjoyed a lot of success throughout his distinguished training career but is looking forward to something new and being part of the Kosciuszko for the first time.
"The whole concept, the Country Championship Final and The Kosciuszko, I guess they are the pinnacle in some sense for country racing now," he said.
"You strive to get there and hope you're going to and all you can do now is just enjoy it. We're approaching it as though it's going to be very, very tough, we know that but you've got to enjoy the journey."
Stubbs hopes Bianco Vilano can prove himself at that level.
"Realistically, there are horses there that have a much better record, racing in higher company and we're very aware of that," he said.
"We see him as being a progressive horse and we really don't know where his ceiling is yet.
"He'll have to step up but we hope he can."
There remains just one spot left in the field for this year's Kosciuszko, to be held at Randwick on October 14.
Kosciuszko field so far
Mogo Magic (trainer: Scott Collings, Goulburn), Front Page (Matthew Dale, Goulburn), Opal Ridge (Luke Pepper, Scone), Talbragar (Cody Morgan, Tamworth), Far Too Easy (David McColm, Murwillumbah), Coco Rox (Matthew Dunn, Murwillumbah), Broken Hill (Cody Morgan, Tamworth), Cavalier Charles (Matthew Dale, Goulburn), Derry Grove (Matthew Dunn, Murwillumbah), Mnementh (Mitchell Beer, Albury), Bianco Vilano (Ron Stubbs, Albury), I've Bean' Tryin' (Matthew Kelley, Canberra), Akasawa (Paul Messara & Leah Gavranich, Scone).
