I was at the Wagga Wagga show on Friday morning and after I had a look around I went to the showbags vans and was still amazed that the showbags were plastic bags and not paper like the ones that were at the Royal Easter Show held in Sydney earlier in the year.
I thought there was a ban on plastic bags however the people who run the showbags vans at all other shows including Wagga must have some sort of an exemption or could be using up old stocks to make way for the new stock such as paper bags.
Hopefully next year things might be different.
Thank you, Neil Harris (DA Letters, 2/9) for one of the best letters ever, and to Keith Favell (DA Letters, 2/9) also, for excellent, thoughtful questions and thanks Keith for bothering to go look at more information about a health and nutrition project on APY Lands.
Your curiosity and learning more heartened me greatly. Being informed is really important and having the passion and curiosity to make that effort is really encouraging.
As far as my understanding goes about this APY special research and development project is that it could so easily be cancelled by the stroke of a pen, right at the moment when it is having the most left altering effect, and there is no overarching body that can make representation for reconsideration - hence The Voice.
Grants from the federal and South Australian governments have been ongoing for over 30 years and the longevity of this project is a major reason it has been and hopefully will continue to be so successful.
They are huge grants made each year and the local people are very involved in management of the project and understand local conditions.
It is one of the best in the country, but I know the local people are always fearful that it could be scrapped before it becomes self-funding hopefully one day.
That is what has happened way too many times with equally life changing projects, a change of government, or change in economic conditions or sometimes a simple lack of understanding can wipe out brilliant projects.
I see that recent cases (March 2023) of TB have been located in the APY lands and this can easily become a major concern if not addressed immediately.
Continual monitoring and consultation is essential - hence The Voice.
I am hopeful that The Voice will be able to speak on behalf of projects such as this and make sure they reach their full potential over time. It takes times for a project to be successful. Please vote Yes!
Regional Australia is being asked to make the greatest contribution towards Australia's decarbonisation (getting off fossil fuels).
It's vital that proper consultation is undertaken with local communities, so the economic benefits are shared fairly, and modifications of local landscapes and natural environments are minimised.
But there's another aspect to fair sharing. According to the International Energy Agency, the top 10 per cent of emitters are responsible for almost half of global energy-related CO2 emissions. And given that the carbon footprints of capital city dwellers, especially affluent ones, are typically greater than those in the regions, an environmental tax based on high household emissions should be considered.
In his response to the recent Intergenerational Report, Dr Ken Henry, who led federal Treasury for a decade, said that taxing consumption and carbon emissions could even permit lower personal income tax.
A tax on household emissions would encourage those who live in capital city McMansions and drive "Toorak tractors" (large 4WDs), to electrify their households, install rooftop solar with a battery, and switch to EVs. Australia's emissions would fall, rather than rise as they are now. Big emitters would no longer get off scot free.
Money raised from the tax could also be used to support carbon sequestration and biodiversity restoration projects in regional areas managed by landcare groups and local governments. It could also help low-income households to make their homes more energy efficient. It's time we evened up the balance.
