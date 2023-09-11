The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser letters: Not so fantastic plastic showbags a puzzler at Wagga show

By Letters
Updated September 12 2023 - 10:53am, first published 4:30am
Show bags at Wagga this year were still plastic, notes one letter writer. Picture by Les Smith
I was at the Wagga Wagga show on Friday morning and after I had a look around I went to the showbags vans and was still amazed that the showbags were plastic bags and not paper like the ones that were at the Royal Easter Show held in Sydney earlier in the year.

