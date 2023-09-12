The Daily Advertiser
Wagga no campaign ramps up as former councillor Paul Funnell announces first major event with Malcolm Roberts

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated September 12 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 3:30pm
One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts will speak at a no campaign forum organised by former Wagga councillor Paul Funnell at the Civic Theatre ahead of the Voice to Parliament referendum. Pictures from file
An outspoken One Nation senator will address Wagga voters as "no" campaigners move to ensure their voices are heard ahead of the looming referendum.

