Tolland through to next round after huge game against Leeton United

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated September 10 2023 - 8:52pm, first published 8:30pm
It took everything they had, but Tolland have progressed to the next round of Pascoe Cup finals after a thrilling 3-2 win over reigning premiers Leeton United.

