Tolland through to next round after huge game against Leeton United

It took everything they had, but Tolland have progressed to the next round of Pascoe Cup finals after a thrilling 3-2 win over reigning premiers Leeton United.
After the game was delayed by half an hour due to earlier games requiring overtime, the sides finally took to the field and got the game underway.
An early goal from Tolland got the Wolves up and about as the game progressed, but a four goal second half had both sides sweating as the final whistle drew closer.
With scores tied 2-2, a late goal got Tolland over the line in front of a big crowd.
Playing coach Daniel Okot said the side was looking forward to getting on the field, and felt the delay didn't impact the game, but in fact helped them prepare better.
"The later start gave us a little more time to have team talk, we were able to consolidate, get a good warm-up in, it was kind of a blessing as well," Okot said.
With a focus on positive mentality all season, Okot was pleased with how the team went into the game.
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
"We're feeling pretty good, it was a good result, a good final," Okot said.
"Ideally we want to play our brand of football, today there were a lot of long balls, which is not something we do, but we had to adapt today and we had to play a few long balls as well, and it looks like we might have to do that for a few other games in finals too."
With the sides going goal for goal throughout the game, Okot said he's proud of how the team approached both equalisers.
"As soon as they equalise, we just see it as a reset," he said.
"We just go back to our game plan, we try and score again, if they equalise again, it resets again, so we did that today and we kept our lead."
A genuine team effort, Okot felt there wasn't a player on the field that didn't stand up and perform their role.
"It's a tough one today to choose best, honestly it was a huge team effort," he said.
"Lewis [Crowley] did quite well, he handled those long balls over, dealt with the fast was wingers, he did well and scored a goal too."
With attention immediately shifted to next weekend's game against Lake Albert, Okot said the side will train hard this weekend and look to adjust their game plan as needed for their opponents.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.