Hanwood straight through to Pascoe Cup final after admittedly messy win

Hanwood will look to complete their fairy tale season with a premiership as they progress to the Pascoe Cup grand final after defeating Lake Albert on Sunday evening.
Admitting it wasn't the prettiest of games, coach Jason Bertacco said the side has earned their grand final berth after an outstanding year.
With the only minor blemish on their season a nil all draw against Lake Albert in round three, Hanwood have been a force to reckon with on the pitch.
Sunday's final was another close battle between the two, with the minor premiers earning a 1-0 win.
"I feel content, happy," Bertacco said.
"I think the boys deserve it, not just today but all season the way they've conducted themselves, we've worked hard, we really wanted to be there at the end of the year, and we are."
With the club experiencing somewhat of a change of the guard heading into this season, Bertacco said it's been rewarding to bring this group to a grand final.
Feeling they were underestimated early on due to the names they were missing and youth in the side, he said they deserve every win they've had.
"We've got one of the youngest squads in the whole competition, we lost nine from last year's grand final team, to remake the grand final in first and reserves is a massive achievement," he said.
"There were a lot of people writing us off when they hear the names that we lost but these kids want to play, they want to play for each other and that's more than evident today.
"It wasn't the prettiest game, I think both teams probably had that nervous energy, and didn't want to make a mistake."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Pushing to score against one of the league's best goal keepers, Lake Albert's Robert Fry, Bertacco said they knew goals were never going to come easy against him.
"Rob Fry in goal was just fantastic, we lost two or three goals at least with him," he said.
"We know you've got to work hard to beat him."
With the games only goal coming from William Piva in the 64th minute, Bertacco said it only takes one to win a game and he was happy to be the side that got it.
"It only takes one, at the end of the day it was 1-0, we were lucky enough to be the team that scored the one," he said.
"At the end of the day Camo [Cameron Darling] didn't have any massive saves to make.
"We were defensively strong across the park, and it was standard finals football, it's all about grinding it out and hoping you're lucky enough to take those scoring opportunities."
Unlucky not to score early in the game, Hanwood kept the ball locked at their scoring end, but were unable to make many significant attempts.
Bertacco attributed it to nervous energy among a young group, with many players in their first final.
"Maybe they had a little bit of stage fright in front of goal, but the positive is, they kept working, there was plenty of times where we could have pulled the trigger or done something, but we didn't, we held our nerve and we took the rewards at the end," he said.
Having now earned a week off ahead of the grand final, the never ending debate on the benefit of a finals bye week continues.
They now have to wait until next Sunday to learn who their opponent is, with Wagga sides Lake Albert and Tolland playing for the remaining grand final spot.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.