Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong's premiership defence came to a devastating end against Turvey Park however Lions coach Sam Martyn couldn't be prouder of the effort from his side.
The Lions were at one stage 39-points up on the Bulldogs halfway through the third term however were then overrun in the final quarter conceding eight of the last nine goals of the contest.
Left with only two on the bench for the majority of the second half, Martyn couldn't fault the effort and dedication from his side.
"I'm extremely proud of our effort," Martyn said.
"We probably faced some adversity going two down on the bench at the start of the third quarter and there was some really courageous acts like Jacko Connolly who was unfortunately rubbed out of the game.
"Then I think our ability on the outside to win it and stop them sort of hurt in that last especially.
"I thought even still in the third we acquitted ourselves really well and we made it a really fierce contest but we just couldn't hold on unfortunately.
"They got on top in clearances and it was probably the tale of the day in the end."
Connolly was involved in a big collision in the minutes before halftime and was eventually ruled out of the contest with concussion while Martyn pinged a hammy early during the third term.
The pair's omission from the contest halved the amount of rotations the Lions were able to make and Martyn believed it was a telling factor in the defeat.
"We probably relied on too few in probably the most important part of the ground in the midfield to try and win it for us," he said.
"Blokes were out on their feet and they were doing everything they could, I couldn't question their effort or their want.
"It was just that unfortunately we couldn't go with them when it counted and they took advantage of their opportunities.
"I think we almost had more scoring shots but they were able to capitalise with some big goals and some big moments.
"It's football unfortunately."
Martyn had been excellent for the Lions during the first half and had provided plenty of run off half back which resulted in a number of positive entries inside forward 50.
The GGGM coach confessed it was shattering to be unable to do anything as his side got overrun in the final term.
"It's a horrible feeling to be honest," he said.
"I was pretty emotional after the game because you just feel you couldn't give your best effort and give 100 per cent.
"As a leader of the footy club that's the moments I want to be out there for and be standing up.
"I want to be making sure that I'm doing everything I can to help this team.
"Helpless is a pretty good way to describe it so yeah it sucks."
