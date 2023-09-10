It's been 5853 days and still counting since Temora last won a Group Nine finals game.
For the second year running, after not playing finals for more than a decade, the Dragons had suffered successive losses to be bundled out of the title race.
Captain-coach Josh McCrone hopes the 36-22 loss to Kangaroos in the preliminary final at Twickenham on Sunday can be another learning experience for the side.
"I'm sick of feeling like this at the end of the year so hopefully it's a lesson learned," McCrone said.
"We will definitely learn it and I'm confident we will have the 17 blokes who played back next year and hopefully have a few more locals on top of that.
"We want to try to build from within, not go and spend a shitload of cash and get a grand final that way.
"We will learn our lessons and come back."
Errors in both their major semi-final loss to Tumut last week and again in the preliminary final proved costly.
All six Kangaroos tries directly came off errors or penalties on Sunday.
McCrone didn't think his side gave themselves a real chance.
"We turned over way too much possession and a team that has 120-150 points in them off the field is hard to contain after doing that," he said.
"It's a bitter pill to swallow as we had enough fight in us but we just made too many silly errors.
"Hopefully we can learn a lesson from it eventually."
However they fought back into the contest, including getting within eight points with four minutes to play.
Another error ruined any chance of a grandstand finish.
It's a bitter blow for the minor premiers who came into the first final after four successive byes.
McCrone admitted it was a big challenge to overcome and one they weren't able to achieve.
"Our end of the year was really funny and we're the only ones who had to go through it," he said.
"To show that fight right at the back I was really proud of but it was a tough position we were put in.
"We knew we would potentially be put into it, we agreed to it, but it doesn't make it any easier when you actually go through it.
"We just turned over way too much possession, you can't give a team that much possession and they came up with some decent points.
However he's confident the side can return better next season after falling one win short of their first grand final appearance since their 2006 title.
"We've played two games and seven weeks," McCrone said.
"It was 14 points but we had a try disallowed under the posts with a player called offside and they had similar down here.
"Stuff like that when luck isn't going your way it's not going your way.
"It's frustrating as hell, no one can make it right and it is what it is but we will be better and we will learn from it.
"We will swallow the pill and be the punching bag again."
