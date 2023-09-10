The Daily Advertisersport
Kangaroos set early platform to win through to grand final

Courtney Rees
By Courtney Rees
Updated September 10 2023 - 6:59pm, first published 6:30pm
Kangaroos are through to their first Group Nine grand final in 14 years after holding off a late charge from Temora.

