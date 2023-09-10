Kangaroos set early platform to win through to grand final

Kangaroos are through to their first Group Nine grand final in 14 years after holding off a late charge from Temora.
Both clubs were looking to end long grand final droughts at Twickenham on Sunday but it was the Wagga club who set themselves a path to tackle Tumut in the decider after a brilliant start.
Three tries in the opening 19 minutes, all coming off Temora errors or penalties, saw the Wagga club bounce out of the blocks.
They extended their lead to 20 points midway through the second half before the Dragons, desperate for their first finals win since 2017, charged back into the contest late.
They got within eight points and started another attacking set just 30 metres out from the Kangaroos line with four minutes to go.
However Kangaroos forced a mistake before Luke Ingram scored to take a 36-22 victory.
Captain-coach Nathan Rose thought their start set to the tone to secure their grand final berth.
"It's what you work so hard in the pre-season for, to be here at the end of the year, and we were lucky enough to come away with the win," Rose said.
"We definitely had a good first half."
Kangaroos couldn't have asked for a better start with Ollie Hoskins scoring off a James Smart grubber kick after four minutes.
James Hay then stretched over to score nine minutes later before Izak Ford scored off a Rose kick to make it 16-0.
After possession started to swing, Temora got on the board through a try to James Stewart with 11 minutes left in the first half.
However Kangaroos regained the ascendancy as Ryan Cronin scored with four minutes left in the first half to lead 22-4.
Their early dominance really told.
"We were playing really well as a team," Rose said.
"I think that was probably the difference today but in saying that we had a lapse in the second half so we will have to be better next week."
Stewart scored his second to keep the Dragons in the fight six minutes into the second half.
Kangaroos were quick to respond after another Dragons mistake as Latrell Siegwalt scored.
He then kicked a penalty to make it a 20-point game midway through the second half before Temora surged back into the contest.
Two tries in four minutes to Tyler Madden and Hamish Starr got the Dragons within eight points ahead of their next attacking raid but it wasn't to be.
Rose is still looking for a more complete performance against Tumut, who took a 30-10 win over them to start the finals series.
"There was a bit of fatigue out there as it was fairly hot but we probably provided Temora with their chances so we will have to get back to the drawing board there and work harder around the areas where they scored a couple of tries off kicks," he said.
"(Tumut) did have a good win against us but we've welcomed a few troops back since then.
"It will be handy for us going into the grand final."
