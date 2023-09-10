Griffith book grand final spot with tight win over Coolamon

Griffith is off to the Riverina League A grade grand final after a six goal win over Coolamon on Sunday afternoon.
After being down by three goals at the end of the first quarter, the game finished each term with scores tied before a late run of breaks in the fourth quarter set the Swans up for the 42-36 win.
It was the first time the Swans have defeated Coolamon this season after they had a draw in round 14 and went down by three in round seven.
Coach Joh Munro said she couldn't be prouder of her team in what was a hard fought win.
"It was just a really hard thought game, and we knew it was going to be for 60 minutes so there was really a lot of pressure from both sides," Munro said.
"We just had to remain composed, and try and stick to our game plan, and I thought the defensive pressure today was excellent, and that's something that we really focused on leading into the game, our full court pressure.
"I thought players like Jasmin Gilmour, our young centre she played an excellent game today, got a lot of crucial turnovers, our goal keeper Noel Barone did a great job as well, and got a lot of great turnovers."
After losing shooter Tess Henley in the first quarter to a knee injury, Lauren Pound moved into the circle.
Munro said the mental tenacity her team showed after losing a player so early in the game was outstanding.
"The strength of the girls, and also Lauren coming on, after we lost Tess, to recover from that, I was just so pleased with the girls' mental fortitude and I couldn't be happier, we're in a grand final, it's very exciting," she said.
As they headed into the fourth quarter, Munro said it was a fresh slate for both sides, with scores tied up at 28-28, Munro said she had a cliche message for her team.
"We had nothing to lose," she said.
"It was, take all the pressure off, just go out there and play like you're there to win the game.
"Essentially there's no tomorrow's, as cliche as that is, so the emphasis was on just on giving it their absolute all in every context, then every moment we did that.
"To get those crucial turnovers, I think we worked really hard for all game and then to have them kind of start making those mistakes at the end that we're able to capitalise on that, I put that down to the pressure we put on all game."
MORE LOCAL SPORT NEWS
Utilising their rolling subs consistently through the game, Munro said keeping fresh legs coming through their midcourt and balancing youth was a conscious decision.
"We're really lucky in that sense to be able to make that change, to get fresh legs on, not even skip a beat and it just brings a little bit something different into defence and something different in attack too," Munro said.
Excited to be heading into a grand final, Munro said the team deserves every success after a year of outstanding development both on and off court.
Her first year coaching at the club, Munro said she's incredibly proud of the girls she steps on court with.
"They've worked so hard and I've seen so much development throughout the season, not only as players and the talent they've taken to the court, but the development off the court in terms of what it takes to win and what it takes to make a grand final and hopefully be really competitive and win a premiership," she said.
"It's really exciting to be taking a really young group that will be able to stay together for a long time and really build, and continue building on that success.
"I'm really pumped, they've been such a great group of girls to coach."
With Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes their opponents in next weekend's grand final, Munro is confident spectators are in for an entertaining game of netball.
The sides each have one win over the other this season, and Munro expects they'll be well matched when they take the court on Saturday.
"We now have this week just getting ready for that game and we're just excited to be in there," she said.
"Anything can happen in finals, so we'll bring our best and we'll see what happens on the day."
Griffith play MCUE in the Riverina League grand final at Narrandera on Saturday.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.